Aside from being an excellent song by the rock group Bad Company, “Movin’ On” is something we all do. Time moves on, life moves on, and that girlfriend (or boyfriend) you didn’t quite treat well enough, well, they moved on too.
When people want us to hurry, it’s “Get a Move On,” and when we are in the way we have to “Move Along.”
When something is considered to be really good and attracts a lot of supporters then we call it a “Movement.” It is a fact of life that things “move;” though some admittedly move better — and faster — than others.
But “Movin’ On,” whether we are in a hurry or simply strolling along, comes with its own challenges by the day and over the years. These challenges are affected by a host of seemingly random and unrelated things as well. But it requires moving the same muscles to accomplish the same movement regardless of whether we are lifting a pillow or a cement block.
Muscles flex, tendons stretch, blood flows and so forth. The only real difference is what happens after the action, and whether we are taking a nap or building a foundation. The point is, we all have to use our bodies to move in some fashion because remote-controlled bacon sandwiches aren’t a thing (yet), and we need to do everything we can to ensure we continue to be mobile.
This is important regardless of age because the ability to move is affected directly by the amount of movement each of us uses. Of course, when we are younger, we never think about it in those terms, because mobility problems seldom become an issue until later in life — sort of like all that interest on credit card debt.
In this case, however, we spend our available balance by not using it properly. And then by the time we need it, we are already over our limit. And we all know that fixing something after it has become an issue is more difficult than preventing it from happening. That is, if we are paying attention.
Fortunately, anyone who has ever watched a toddler knows that movement is not only healthy but a natural state for human beings. Toddlers are up and out in a flash, pumping their pudgy little legs, on to the next adventure. And if something happens to catch their interest on the soles of their feet, they have no problem pulling those feet right up to their eyeballs. They will bend over and look behind themselves by putting their heads between their legs, and then laugh because it’s funny. They bend, they stretch, they run and hop, and even when the fall on their diaper-clad posteriors they just get back up because it is all about “Movin’ On.”
For the rest of us, the world may no longer hold infinite wonders (though finite wonders are still a possibility) that make us want to charge through life with such exuberance, but we do still need to keep moving. And the more we move voluntarily and regularly, the less groaning and grunting will be involved during the times we have to move. Why? Because it will be easier.
Of course, easy is relative, but less discomfort and/or misery is always a good thing. And a little judicious movement applied regularly will even make waiting on those remote-controlled bacon sandwiches easier. And if the walk to the kitchen is easier, you get them faster. Still, why hasn’t Elon Musk made that happen yet?
You could say that most people in their 60s aren’t going to run a marathon anyway, but I wouldn’t necessarily bet on that; and for what it’s worth, a lot of people in their 20s aren’t either. Exercise and fitness are on the upswing though, so both groups might surprise you.
But we aren’t necessarily talking about athletes here. No, we’re talking about everyone who wants to improve their quality of life, and who wants to feel better in the process. At this point what is on the bottom of my feet isn’t that fascinating because I know what it could be (and that’s gross), but I don’t want it to become a major undertaking to get my shoes on and off.
So, to keep “Movin’ On” we need to do just that — keep moving on. And if it helps, hum the song as you go.