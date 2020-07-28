Mine complains — a lot. These days my life is a lot like a Toby Keith song; you know, the one where he is singing about all the things that he used to be able to do. Funny song, really, and a tribute to all of our rear-view mirror nostalgia.
Everything used to be better, whether it actually was or not. Don’t get me wrong, I do have a lot more aches, pains and assorted annoyances that came along with my mustache sprouting gray like some angry old hedgehog. And I am relatively certain the time it takes me to get out of bed has increased and evolved from “jumping out of bed” to a slow, creaking shamble out of the covers.
At least that’s what it feels like anyway. Getting up or getting down, tonight or any other night, has less to do with KC and the Sunshine Band than it has to do with the “Wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald.” I know younger readers might not get the references, but they have Google, and will make references all their own when they get to where I am.
For the time being, let's just say it's less of a party and more of a cautionary tale. But I have to ask myself, “Is it really?” Time and tide wait for no man, as they say; but is it really trying to push me out to sea? The answer, I have discovered, is both simple and surprising.
My body (for the most part) complains more because I listen less. No, that isn’t a crack about my hearing having gotten worse. It is the plain and simple truth. I just don’t listen to my body until it has to complain to get my attention. Sure, I was “springier” 30 years ago — but that’s because I hadn’t been springing for 30 years yet. And if at any point in those 30 years I had paid any attention to the mechanics of springing, not to mention doing it properly, I might not have used up so much of it. And it wasn’t until most of that spring was gone that I realized I had become one of those Slinky’s that was bent and couldn’t quite make it to the next step.
Honestly, I got just as stiff and sore 30 years ago as I do today; the difference, though, is that it used to be after a day's work instead of after tying my shoes. Even though that is a bit of an exaggeration (my shoes have zippers), time does take its toll on everyone. But it doesn’t need to take as much of a toll as we allow it to. And this is one of those cases where ignoring something definitely makes it worse. Fortunately there is a way to limit some of the affects simply by paying attention to those effects. And of course, realizing that when we do less, then less is all we can do.
Even when we are less active for a relatively short length of time, we begin to lose muscle tone and flexibility. And when we make a habit of doing less, our muscles begin to atrophy. Tendons become less flexible, and slowly we start to lose our former level of activity until one day that activity begins to shrink even more until it is almost nonexistent. By the time we realize that we have lost our “spring,” we just figure that it is old age beginning to bend our Slinky — so we start to avoid the stairs because at this point no one is having fun.
The worst part about getting to this point is that getting back seems impossible, or worse still, far too much work. But it isn’t; not really. We didn't lose our spring suddenly; no, it went away slowly and that’s how it we can get it back. We just have to learn to listen to our body complain along the way until one day, that voice isn’t so loud. And then, for the most part it goes away entirely. When that happens, as long as we are on a musical theme, we are “Back in the Saddle Again.” Don’t knock it — Steven Tyler gets around pretty good still, and he's older that I am.