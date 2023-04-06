President Joe Biden has set a goal to cut greenhouse gas emissions in half by 2030 and achieve a net-zero emissions economy by 2050.
To that end, the administration is offering funding to solar farms and other clean-energy projects in the United States where coal mines once ruled. That means the Tri-State is in a good position to grab some of those funds.
As many as five projects in the country will be funded through the 2021 infrastructure law, with at least two projects set aside for solar farms, the White House said Tuesday. It also will allow developers of clean energy projects to take advantage of billions of dollars in new bonuses, in addition to investment and production tax credits available through the 2022 Inflation Reduction Act. The bonuses will “incentivize more clean energy investment in energy communities, particularly coal communities,’’ that have been hurt by a decade-plus decline in U.S. coal production, the White House said.
Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm, whose agency will oversee the new grant program, said former mining areas in Appalachia and other parts of the country have long had the infrastructure, workforce, expertise and “can-do attitude” to produce energy. “Now, thanks to President Biden’s investments in America, we have the resources that can help them bring this new energy economy to life,’’ Grandholm said.
Applications are due by the end of August, with grant decisions expected by early next year.
We sincerely hope our region will benefit from the money earmarked to take the energy industry in a different direction. There is no reason Appalachia can't be a clean-energy leader that provides good jobs to area residents while helping to create a cleaner and healthier environment.