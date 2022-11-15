Elections have officially passed in most states and though nationally a red wave did not crash upon Democrats as Republicans had hope, locally in our Tri-State it was evident a red wave was here. Most notably in Greenup County, where Republicans swept the board by a greater percentage than I believe anyone could have expected.
Many people recently have been upset on the outcome of the elections, not necessarily due to it being against anyone individual but the proof of how much national politics has a ripple effect into local political elections. If you talk to your neighbors about politics, which can be a “no-no” depending on who you are talking to, usually they are either for or against one party. The Pew Research Center conducted a survey on how Republicans and Democrats feel about the other — 72% of Republicans view Democrats as immoral and 63% of Democrats view Republicans as the same. Though different by party these views are toward your fellow American neighbor.
Which makes you wonder why the United States would want such a political system that creates such a divide between its people? History has a funny way of always being relevant even if it has been hundreds of years and even by the founding father of the United States, George Washington.
Washington was completely against parties as he felt it threaten the values, they fought hard to obtain. In Washington’s farewell speech as president, he spoke about issues that are still relevant today, such as how party’s fight for influence within specific regions only hurts and misrepresents the opinion of other regions. He described this as geographical discriminations as the party would jealously fight for regions that they deemed strategically favoring their political agenda. Sound familiar?
He felt parties divided people who should be bound together by their united affection of their country.
As we have seen people voting this election for straight party at an unprecedented rate is also commonplace in the policy-making process we see at the national level. The influence of the party causes stalemate when it comes to progress in policy-making. Republicans and Democrats are opposites when it comes to issues like gun control, abortion, immigration and climate control.
Neither side willing to budge is due to the party’s unity on voting on certain bills being proposed. From 2011 to 2016 parties voted in unity over 70% of the time. Hence, why the next time you wonder why issues like gun control and abortion are not being solved is mainly due to the parties fighting over whose policies will be adopted.
In my opinion, the United States needs more political parties to balance the power of the two-headed giant we see in our current political system. The hindrance of only two options places a strain on democratic progression for the American people. Political parties were created to keep the government and the other party in check, but this was established when you had to own land and be white to vote, so the number of people who could vote was drastically lower than today.
The United States is diverse in the people and backgrounds they come from compared to back then. Politics is not black and white, and neither should it be just Republican or Democrat. A multi-party system would be most beneficial for the betterment of American democracy from the national level to the local level. This would force the politicians to stand with their ideology and policies not the backing of one the heads of the two-headed giant.
Visionaries like Washington may not have been able to see the prosperity the United States has had since its independence. Between the industrial and technological revolutions in past decades has enhanced the quality of life for all but even without knowing our advances he still seen the dangers of parties and the division it creates. Instead of someone having to pick the lesser of two evils, Americans should have the option to pick a person by their political ideology — not party affiliation. Washington envisioned an American “party” led by a person not a political party.