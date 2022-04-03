Abraham Lincoln once said, “Give me six hours to chop down a tree and I will spend the first four sharpening the axe” — wise words from a wise man that I have often reflected on and try to live by.
Life has taught me well thought-out planning is needed to increase the odds of success in both short- and long-term endeavors.
A few years back I became increasingly interested in politics at the local level and how tax money was used as the needs of the community I grew up in and love, Westwood, were so evident I could no longer ignore them.
I was very nervous the first time my friend and I showed up at the old Boyd County Courthouse with notebooks of information in hand to discuss the needs of our community. Sidewalks and abandoned/blighted properties, along with a few other issues, were on our hearts and minds that day.
Judge-Executive Eric Chaney and the commissioners listened and took action. For the record, there are now sidewalks as well as street lights on Main Street which help to make the area a safer place to live. Thankfully, two abandoned houses have been taken down as well. More work still needs to be done.
Since attending the first meeting, I have never missed another one, either going in-person or watching on Facebook live. The more I attended, watched, researched and heard various citizens discuss issues of concern along with the members of the fiscal court discussing and voting on agenda items, it occurred to me the county did not have an overall written plan conveyed to the public encompassing the vision, goals and the objectives of the county.
As a veteran teacher serving for years on various planning committees using a set format dictated by state law, I had a hunch a mechanism was in place related to county planning. This notion sent me searching through the Kentucky Regulatory Statutes to see what was there.
I discovered what I was looking for, KRS 100.187 Contents of Comprehensive Plan. From there I researched Kentucky counties and cities that used the given process and produced a comprehensive plan to get a handle on their current condition and proactively plan for the future.
Many of the plans I researched have a 15- to 20-year time frame and come in various formats with the most transparent being completely online. Some are especially impressive such as Rowan County/Morehead, Boone County, Pendleton County, Warren County/FOCUS2030, and Kenton County/direction2030.org. Our neighbor to the south, Lawrence County, is currently in the process of forming its comprehensive plan. The city of Ashland has a well-formed comprehensive plan that can easily be found on its website.
What exactly is in a comprehensive plan? A statement of goals and objectives, which serve as a guide over time for the physical development and economic and social well-being of a county, city or cities and counties acting jointly. Also, by law, the plan must include a land use plan element, a transportation plan element, and a community facilities plan element.
The plan may also include any additional elements such as community renewal, housing, flood control, pollution, conservation, natural resources, regional impact, historic preservation and other programs which, in the judgment of the planning commission, will further serve the purposes of the comprehensive plan. Implementation strategies and/or evaluation measures are also included when appropriate. Comprehensive plans generally take over a year to complete by an appointed commission and by law must involve citizen voices.
With a growth mindset, our county is changing. Multi-million dollar projects are in the works using the economic development tools of TIF and IRB presented in the Kentucky Regulatory Statutes involving tax breaks and a significant return on occupational taxes to the developers. An $11 million bond has been set aside for park improvements, the farmers market, the convention center, the animal shelter and economic development. The county has received bids on a sportsplex. Sanitation District 4 will be constructing a new air-supported structure on property deeded over by the county.
A welcome $45 million project to upgrade U.S. 60 in Cannonsburg is under way. Talk of the need for a new jail continues, and the list goes on. It is more important than ever with the changes and growth along with the challenges some of that growth brings the vision for our county to be formed, conveyed to the citizens and adhered to.
I have appealed to Judge-Executive Chaney and the current commissioners to consider Boyd County beginning the work on our comprehensive plan during the community comment section of fiscal court meetings. I have not gotten a “no” but I have not gotten a “yes,” either, so I will keep trying. To their credit, this fiscal court does listen and engage in needs, concerns, ideas, research, complaints and praise brought before them by citizens.
Going forward, it is my sincere desire for the fiscal court to have the “axe” of planning sharpened and ready to be used as a tool to help shape the next 15 to 20 years in making Boyd County a more vibrant, sustainable and economically appealing place to live, invest in, and travel to.
With Judge-Executive Chaney being unopposed for his second term and having experience behind him, I do believe this would be a good time to start the organizational process of getting a comprehensive plan commission formed should the fiscal court agree to go in this direction. The next Boyd County Fiscal Court meeting is on April 11. I will be there once again taking a turn at the podium.
SUZANNE GRIFFITH is a longtime area educator and Westwood resident. She is a political candidate and an active contributor in the Boyd County community.