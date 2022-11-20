On Jan. 26, 1998, then Kentucky Gov. Paul Patton was quoted in The Daily Independent as saying, “make an appointment for yourself for the year 2020 to look back and ask yourself what this day and everything associated with it meant to the community and this region” about the eastern Kentucky industrial parks located in Hazard, Morehead and Ashland. He was making a grand announcement about the parks.
Rocky Adkins was quoted in the same paper the next day as saying, “It allows us to create good jobs that you can raise a family on,” in reference to the parks. Specific to the Ashland area were the 1,700 acres graciously donated by Larry Addington, which is now known as EastPark.
The favorable quotes in The Daily Independent continued concerning the Ashland area industrial park.
Greenup County Judge-Executive Bobby Carpenter exclaimed at the time, “I’m tickled to death with it.” State Rep. John Vincent's words were, “It’s going to be a tremendous beacon of light for our community.”
Angeline Dvorak, chairman of the newly formed Ashland Alliance, stated, “It’s going to be a world-class industrial park” and “a major catalyst for economic growth.”
The expectations were high, the mood was good, backs were patted, and hands were shaken — $2.5 million was announced for improvements for the industrial park along with an impressive $89.5 million parkway to provide access to the site and I-64 and U.S. 23 was also budgeted.
With excitement and promise in the air, an intergovernmental agreement was entered between Boyd, Lawrence, Carter, Elliott and Greenup counties to share the industry's tax revenues in the new industrial park. A six-member authority was created to oversee each project and apply for additional funding through coal severance tax grants. Unfortunately, things didn't go as expected.
Fast-forward to February 2017. An article outlining the money problems facing EastPark was published in The Daily Independent. Instead of the FIVCO counties sharing in tax revenue, they were asked to “send the annual EastPark property tax revenue directly to EastPark for the next five years.” As alluded to in the article, $62,000 a year was needed to cover insurance and electric bills along with interest on the spec building and landscaping fees.
In June 2018, then-Gov. Matt Bevin told community members and leaders gathered in anticipation to hear the news of Braidy Industries that “what they were feeling and witnessing was hope.” Little did those in attendance know what he really was delivering was a gut punch.
Much like 24 years ago, hands were shaken, backs were patted, hope was given, and millions in public investments were made. Despite all the hoopla and expectations, no aluminum plant was built. To his credit, Gov. Andy Beshear held to his word, and the $15 million taxpayer investment in Braidy has been returned.
As of today, looking back on that January day in 1998 in response to Patton’s words, I would have to say that day has meant both frustration and hope. Currently, at EastPark, there are a plethora of available building sites, the FIVCO office, a campground, the Carpenters Union, a handful of revenue-generating businesses, improvements in infrastructure and a community college well prepared to train employees in various industries.
The opportunity for growth and success is definitely there. The frustrating part is the decades-long decline in population and jobs in northeastern Kentucky, as documented by census records mixed with so few businesses located at EastPark.
A recent bright spot has been the $2 million grant announced by Gov. Beshear and Congressman Hal Rogers in January 2021 for the Northeast Kentucky Regional Industrial Authority in Grayson to build a 65,000-square-foot metal building on a build-ready site at EastPark, which will provide 150 jobs. Bravo! More of this type of collaboration is needed between private and public sectors.
In May, Gov. Beshear stated at a press conference announcing low unemployment numbers, “We have to be intentional as we move forward in showing sites in eastern Kentucky to these companies'' in reference to companies that are looking for a credible workforce that is ready and works hard. Gov. Patton also talked about the need to be proactive and “doubling efforts” so many years ago.
At the recent Revolutionary Racing groundbreaking event, not only did Gov. Beshear express how thankful he was for the investment made by the Lucas family and others to bring quarter horse racing to eastern Kentucky, but he also stated, “I want to see about getting a battery supplier here, I want to use that land we’re getting back from the Braidy deal and work hard to use it for good-paying jobs.”
Eastern Kentucky has long been known for having a strong work force. Gov. Beshear has often said, “Our time is now,” when referring to economic development. I agree with the governor, and after all that has gone on, I still believe in the power of EastPark to be a strong industrial hub providing good jobs right here in northeastern Kentucky.
SUZANNE GRIFFITH is the incoming Justice of the Peace in Boyd County.