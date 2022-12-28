Boyd County and Greenup County will begin 2023 with two excellent individuals in the position of judge-executive. Boyd County will have Eric Chaney, who will be serving his second term and has displayed outstanding leadership in his first term.
Bobby Hall will begin his first term as county judge-executive and has the background and vision to serve Greenup County in many positive ways.
I would like to say a few good words about Bobby Carpenter, the retiring judge-executive in Greenup County, and a person who has put his efforts into making the county a better place to live for 33 years.
Bobby is retiring after 28 years as the Greenup County Judge-Executive and five years in other elected capacities. He is known throughout Kentucky as one of the outstanding county officials in all our states. I could list many accomplishments that Judge Carpenter achieved but I will try to limit those to a few that have made a major impact on Greenup and surrounding counties.
Judge Carpenter served in various capacities with FIVCO, the five-county area development district that includes Boyd, Greenup, Carter, Lawrence and Elliott. He charged many different committees and the full board over the years, but the one significant effort was a study to build an industrial parkway that would connect U.S. 23 with Interstate 64. He worked tirelessly with Gov. Paul Patton and other state officials to get this road built. He made numerous trips to Frankfort and would not take “no” for an answer.
The road was built and has made a major positive impact over many years on Greenup and other surrounding counties. I would hope that somebody his name would be put on that highway by state elected officials.
Judge Carpenter’s major goal as judge-executive was jobs, jobs and more jobs. He would always think of how “the region” could be impacted. He was instrumental in establishing the river port on the Ohio River that brought many good jobs to the area. I do not know the statistics about how many jobs were created under his administration, but let it be said that he worked diligently to add over a thousand good-paying jobs. He also worked on getting several large entities that did not happen, but it certainly was not because Judge Carpenter gave every ounce of effort he had to make them happen.
Judge Carpenter was very active with the Kentucky Association of Counties (KACO) and served as president along with chairing many committees in this organization that proposed and implemented many programs that helped all of Kentucky.
Judge Carpenter certainly “loved and lived” the job of judge-executive of Greenup County. He was a “man of the people” who enjoyed his work every day. He was opposed in each of his elections, until the last one, always coming out on top.
As a fellow judge-executive in Boyd County, I want to say how much I respected Bobby Carpenter as the judge-executive in our neighboring Greenup County. He certainly has earned his retirement and always will be held up as one of the most respected leaders in eastern Kentucky.
Best wishes to you, Bobby, from many people in Greenup County and all of eastern Kentucky.