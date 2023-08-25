Ashland, KY (41101)

Today

Mostly cloudy skies. Scattered thunderstorms this evening. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies. Scattered thunderstorms this evening. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.