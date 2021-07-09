Zaila Avant-garde is a remarkable 14-year-old with a bright future who just totally seized the national spotlight.
Avant-garde, of Harvey, Louisiana, made history by becoming the first Black American to win the Scripps National Spelling Bee since its inception nearly a century ago.
She won on the word, “murraya,” and even cracked a Bill Murray in the process of spelling it correctly for the victory.
Avant-garde’s moment is a corner-turning one for young Black women. She’s not just a spelling specialist, either. The word whiz is also a wizard on the basketball court. She has three Guinness world records for dribbling, bouncing and juggling basketballs.
Perhaps most impressive is Avant-garde’s ambition. She aspires to study at Harvard while competing on the court, and she said she has many potential goals — among them is playing in the WNBA, coaching basketball or going into innovative medical studies.
Hard work certainly paid off for her. Avant-garde said she studied tens of thousands of words over the past two years before emerging as the nation’s best speller.
Avant-garde is also the first student from Louisiana to capture the title. According to the New York Times, New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell tweeted, “Talk about #blackgirlmagic! We’re all so proud of you!!”