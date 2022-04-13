In the April 9 edition of The Daily Independent, the column by James Gifford was dead on. He did an amazing job of explaining the realness of life.
Very few, if any at all, of the younger generation of 30 and under of today’s times would understand the point of Mr. Gifford’s article.
Maybe even some in the 40-and-under generation would fall into this category as well.
I too remember my parents paying their utility bills and gasoline and grocery bills and other household items with “cash” only. They both came through the Great Depression and they learned some hard lessons of life during that time. They would pay what they owed and then receive a receipt for their records. It’s just the way business was done by most of the blue collar working families in my time. And I too remember wearing hand-me-downs — not as much as some that I went to school with had to but enough times that I was embarrassed to the point that I went to work, saved my money and bought clothes just like the better kids wore.
My dad told me that there was only so much he could provide for us and that if my brother and I wanted better then we’d have to work it out and buy our clothes and cars and our other wants ourselves. And we did. We cut grass, passed papers, caddied at the country club, washed and waxed cars, among other things. We earned our own money and paid our own way. If we wanted a new set of clothes or ask a girl out on a date we paid for these things with money we had earned.
But maybe the most important point of interest in Mr. Gifford’s article was the issue of, and I quote “the federal government creating a welfare system that is one of the most horrible open wounds on our society.” How true this is! We now have about the fifth generation of people that has come to believe that the federal government owes them, that they don't have to work to survive or to achieve a better quality of life because the government is supposed to take care of them. How sad that this has become a way of life in the world that we now live in.
Even in the WPA days, yes, the government created a system of paying out money to people, but there was a catch — to receive your check you had to show up for work and bring a dinner bucket with you. How many nowadays even know what a dinner bucket is? The WPA gave a man dignity and pride. When his check came he could look his family in the face and know that he earned the money that he received. Today if we tried to make so many of these recipients of government handouts get a job and go to work we’d be branded by the liberals of being cruel and inhumane.
Several governors have tried this and they have all been overruled by liberals. Most likely the largest employer in our country today is the federal governments welfare program. How sad this is.
Thank you Mr. Gifford for your very insightful and truthful article. Sadly though, too many of the people who needed to read this article didn’t.
