Sept. 12 cartoon

Obituaries
Steven Leslie Cahal, 51, of South Point, died Sunday, September 6. Funeral 1p.m. Saturday at Slack and Wallace Funeral Home. Visitation 10a.m. to 1p.m. at funeral home. Masks and social distancing observed. Burial, Woodland Cemetery. Condolences,slackandwallace.com.
LoRena Lee Cahal, 50, died Saturday in South Webster, Ohio. Funeral 1p.m. Saturday, at Slack and Wallace Funeral Home. Visitation 10a.m. to 1p.m. at funeral home. Masks and social distancing observed. Burial, Woodland Cemetery. Condolences, slackandwallace.com
Articles
- Sale of The Oaks finalized
- Candidate deflects campaign plagiarism
- ‘Community-minded person’: Mayo’s death leaves considerable void in Ashland
- Sign shakes things up: City commission votes on fast food billboard
- Flatwoods man gets organized-crime charge
- Local musician indicted on sex-crime charges
- Fatal crash in South Webster
- COVID rules mean fewer fans at games this fall
- Parents say police targeted them because they are lesbian
- Man assaults woman with bag of glass
Images
Videos
