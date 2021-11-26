We already know our community is generous and caring. Nearly every day, there is evidence of those in the Ashland area doing good for others. We don't want recognition; we just want to do good.
However, it's nice when someone points out good work done to help others, and that's what has happened to a handful of area residents.
Three high school students in Boyd County and a fraternity in Rowan County have received the Governor's Service Awards for 2021.
• Jasmine Webb, of Ashland, was honored for making and selling masks early on in the pandemic when masks were at a premium. Her masks brought in $11,500 for Kentucky Children's Miracle Network. She also organized the Ashland/Grayson COVID-19 Match Program to reduce the risk of exposure for at-risk community members by pairing them with volunteers who could bring them necessities.
• Aubree Hay and Abby McGuire, of Boyd County, also helped fill the need for masks by making and donating 800 reusable masks and 200 disposable masks to nine shelter and social service organizations. They also organized two supply drives for Shelter of Hope and Ashland Blazer Youth Services Center and sought donations to make Easter Baskets to auction for Hope's Place as part of the nonprofit’s “Chocolate Extravaganza.”
• Eta Gamma Chapter of Theta Chi in Rowan County received the Disaster Response Service Award for its manual labor following snowstorms in early 2021 and for helping rescue artifacts from Beattyville’s Three Forks Historical Center after flooding. The chapter also attempted to restore normalcy for children by having a Kid's Carnival and putting on Joy Prom for those with special needs. All told, Theta Chi completed 1,188 service hours for the 2021 spring semester.
In the Facebook Live ceremony, Gov. Andy Beshear called winners resilient and selfless, "living out their values and faith by helping others with no expectation of anything in return."
Not only have they done good work for others, they set an example for us all and we appreciate them.