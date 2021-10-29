FRANKFORT
Autumn is the time of year that I feel like I am so fortunate to live in northeast Kentucky, where I feel it is like living in a picturesque postcard. Our definition of season is something to enjoy and to be thankful.
The season of the Hunter’s Moon historically was when the Native Americans gathered meat for the winter ahead, but, in Frankfort, it signifies the two-month mark until the opening of a new legislative session. The 2022 Session is a full budget session, with the opportunity for evaluation, innovation, and the prioritization of what is important to the General Assembly in the ultimate policy document, the budget of the Commonwealth.
The Interim has been busy with standing, special, statutory committees, task forces and work groups in reviewing issues, proposed legislation and the state of agencies and other entities affecting quality of life in the Commonwealth.
Redistricting is one issue that is set to be implemented based on the 2000 Census, as new district lines for all 100 House and 38 Senate districts will be drawn to comply the law as to population changes and when approved will affect where you vote and who you vote for on the national, state, and local levels.
Kentucky’s population increased slightly from the 2010 census and is now at approximately 4,505,836 people. An optimum House district will consist of approximately 45,058 people, whereas, a Senate district should have approximately 118,574 people. There is a margin for compliance and legal criteria that is to be considered in the drawing of districts.
The plan will originate with the Legislative Research Commission, which consists of those in leadership positions in the House and Senate. The process usually favors the majority party, but the plan must pass legislative approval, and Constitutional muster.
Our national legislative groups have started meeting in person again and I look forward to engaging with my colleagues from across the nation at our National Conference of State Legislators, where I serve on the Infrastructure and Natural Resource Committee and the Criminal Justice and Law Committee.
Harvest and Halloween season, brings costumes, parties and trick-or-treating get children of all ages excited. Be sure to follow guidelines and use common sense to make the most of the events that make the season.
Dressing up and trick-or-treating is a treasured part of childhood. To keep the evening’s fun meter on high, health and safety groups advise the following:
• Allow children to go out during daylight hours only unless accompanied by a responsible adult.
• Never allow small children to go out alone on Halloween.
• Plan a safe route and know where your older children are at all times. Set a time for them to be home.
• Instruct them to stay on the beaten path and not to cut through back alleys and fields. They should always stay in well-lit, populated areas.
• Instruct them to stop only at familiar houses in your neighborhood unless you or another responsible adult is with them.
• Instruct them not to eat any treats until they bring them home to be examined.
• Instruct them not to go into the home of a stranger or get into anyone’s car.
• Be sure trick-or-treaters carry a flashlight, glow stick, or have reflective tape so they are more visible to drivers.
• Protect those not yet eligible for COVID-19 vaccination, such as young children, by getting yourself and other eligible people around them vaccinated.
• Wear well-fitting masks over your nose and mouth if you are in public indoor settings if you are not fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
• Even those who are fully vaccinated should wear a mask in public indoor settings in communities with substantial to high transmission of COVID-19.
It is always better if an adult accompanies children, and it is safer for them to trick-or-treat at locally sponsored events at businesses, churches, schools, or festivals. We all have happy memories of Halloween, and we can ensure our children and grandchildren enjoy it as well by following a few simple guidelines.
Have a safe and happy Harvest season and Halloween from my family to yours! It is an honor to serve you!
November Interim Joint Committee meetings resume next week. For more on the Kentucky General Assembly, visit legislature.ky.gov. On the website, you can see the weekly schedule, watch live and archived coverage of committee meetings, search legislator contact information, learn about the legislative process, view informational materials, and request to testify at committee meetings.
Reach Senator ROBIN WEBB at Robin.Webb@LRC.KY.GOV or call the General Assembly Message Line at 1-800-372-7181. Kentuckians with hearing loss can use Kentucky Relay by dialing 711.