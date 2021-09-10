On Tuesday, Sept. 11 2001, I was at the Carter County Courthouse in the PVA office where I worked as a deputy clerk.
Someone (Gary Albright, I think) stepped over from the Sheriff’s office — which was next door at that time — and said that a plane had hit the World Trade Center. I assumed it was a bizarre accident.
Soon after, they said another tower had been hit, and then I was scared. I called my dad, Charlie Kiser, and he said, “Well I guess we’re probably in World War 3.”
I will never forget how scary that was. Back then we didn’t have streaming internet and our office didn’t even have a television, so we all took turns all day long walking down to the clerk’s office to watch it on TV.
I had to run to East Carter to take some paperwork to my son, who was a junior in high school, and everybody was just sitting around watching the news, in shock. All the teenaged girls were crying and I felt like joining them. It was a sad, sad day.
Leslie Kiser-Roseberry
Carter County PVA