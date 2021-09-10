I do remember that very clearly. I was sitting in my office in Austin, Texas, when I saw the first news flash of a plane hitting a building in New York.
I was and still am an investment adviser for a firm in Austin and, after the second one hit, I knew the stock market and the country was in real immediate trouble.
Trading eventually stopped and I sat and just looked at all my monitors in amazement for a long time. I knew history would be changed forever. The newscasts were bone-chilling.
No one knew what was going to happen next. It is a memory I will never get out of my mind.
Howard Humphreys
Austin, Texas
EDITOR’S NOTE: Humphreys is originally from Ashland, where he attended Condit, Coles and Ashland High Schools.