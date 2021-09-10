I was an office staff member of Oneida Baptist Institute in Clay County, a Baptist boarding school, grades 6-12, in the heart of the Daniel Boone Forest.
I answered the office phone to hear Mrs. Underwood, wife of the President, W.J. Underwood, who were attending the fall meeting of the board of directors at Mount Vernon, Kentucky, saying to get the president’s office unlocked and turn on the TV.
“A plane has just hit one of the towers in New York City.”
When the TV came on, she was saying to me, “Oh, oh, a second plane has just hit the other tower,” which we were watching happening — a very jarring scene.
Without even giving a second thought, my reply was, “We’ve just been attacked.”
“Why would you say that?” she asked.
“Because I believe the United States has just been attacked,” was my reply.
The board of directors meeting was immediately closed and the president and Mrs. Underwood came back to campus to inform the student body — who assembled every weekday morning at 11 — of the seriousness of that day in their lives.
Needless to say, it’s an event that I, nor they, will ever forget.
Clara Alexander
Ashland