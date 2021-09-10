Twenty years ago today, I was sitting in my recruiter’s office in Virginia Beach. We had just gotten back from a run down Princess Anne Road in preparation for my departure to Parris Island scheduled early 2002.
In the background, the news was covering a plane crash into the World Trade Center. To my 19 year-old-self, it was tragic, but not earth-shattering.
And then it happened. A second plane flew into the second tower.
Damn.
It wasn’t an accident, it was an attack.
As a dumb 19-year-old college student, I struggled to understand what it meant.
The seasoned Marines in the office understood instantly … S*** just got real, war-real.
As I sat there watching the TV in shock, the Marines, being Marines, were … excited is not the right word, neither is pumped, maybe eager, no, that’s not right either … they were ready and willing to go to war… they didn’t know where, they didn’t know when, at that moment they didn’t even exactly know whom, but they knew it was time to fight.
Years prior, they had raised their hands and stated, “I do solemnly swear that I will support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic; that I will bear true faith and allegiance to the same; and that I will obey the orders of the President of the United States and the orders of the officers appointed over me, according to regulations and the Uniform Code of Military Justice. So help me God.”
And the enemy had attacked on our soil, not just America, but civilians.
It was a pledge I’d make in December 2001 at the Military Entrance Processing Station in Richmond, Virginia.
Service members signed up for combat, we went into it fully aware of the risks on our lives. We understood we could be called on to make the ultimate sacrifice.
But people commuting from the east coast to west coast didn’t. Those working at the World Trade Center got up that morning, like any other morning, and headed to work. Most didn’t put on a uniform, make policy or have any say in the running of the country. But that was who was targeted, not Marines, not soldiers, not sailors, not airmen, not coasties, but civilians.
It was time to stand up for each other, and as Marines we are the point of the spear. Sitting in the office in Virginia Beach, the Marines knew it was time to fight.
For me it quickly became time to ship to boot camp.
I’ve been trying to write this column for several years. I've written several thousand words about my time in the Marines (including two tours in Iraq), but I’ve decided I’m tired.
I’m tired of the superficial patriotism shown by most of America and I’m tired of the partisan attacks using my fallen brothers and sisters.
For the last 20 years, military members have said “America isn’t at war. We are at war, America is at the mall.”
Except for a few months in 2020 when the malls were closed, this has been true. There were no drafts, no rations, little coverage on the nightly news, no war tax (in fact it took until 2009 for the cost of war to be classified as things other than emergency spending — a way to keep it off the books).
Americans, as a whole, didn’t feel the cost of war.
There were policy failures and administration problems since before the 9/11 attacks. There were military leadership misdirections and even lapses in the professionalism of the warfighters, but the service members and their families are the ones living and dying in these wars.
There are legitimate questions regarding the way the country handled the war in Afghanistan (and the war in Iraq). There are legitimate questions about how the attack happened in the first place.
But today should be about remembering the lives of those lost in New York, Washington D.C., a field in Pennsylvania and those lost in wars as a result.
So today, lift a beer, say a prayer, whatever you do to remember, but take a moment to remember those lost over the last 20 years.
