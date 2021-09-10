Don’t look for trouble, I tell my friends. It will find you. Enjoy the time you have that is not troubled.
It’s a similar philosophy journalists live by. We don’t hope for bad things to happen, but we know they will, and it’s our job to let you know when it happens so you can react accordingly.
Even though there is an element of excitement when something bad happens, we’re not excited that something bad is happening. We’re excited because our skills are being used and we find fulfillment in informing the public.
On Sept. 11, 2001, it was a little different.
I was working on the copy desk, which I still believe is the heart of the newspaper. It’s the last line of defense against mistakes. It’s the place where everything comes together to form your newspaper. It’s a thankless job and it’s stressful, even when there’s not a big news event happening.
The morning of Sept. 11, 2001, started out like most mornings. We were furiously planning and laying out The Daily Independent when one of our ad designers, Tony Adkins, came into the office to tell us a plane had hit one of the Twin Towers.
What a weird thing to happen, I thought.
Until the other plane hit. Then, I knew it was a terrorist attack.
We stopped what we were doing and regrouped, even though we had no idea what was ahead. What we did know, however, was this was a once-in-a-lifetime experience. At least, we hoped it would be once.
We scrapped most everything we had already done by 9 a.m. and carefully watched the AP wire to find out not only what was happening but in what way The Associated Press would report it. We had to determine how we would use the info we were provided.
Meanwhile, reporters continued to keep tabs on what was happening locally, but that now would include seeking any connections between the attack and our region: Was anyone from the Tri-State on either plane that hit the towers — or the one that would hit the Pentagon or the one that would crash in Pennsylvania? Did anyone have insight into what happened?
I called my husband, who was a news junkie, to see if he’d seen the news yet. He had not.
“Two planes have hit the Twin Towers in New York. Another hit the Pentagon and one crashed in Pennsylvania. They think it was headed for the White House,” I told him.
There was a pause. “What?” he said. That was typically his reaction when he couldn’t believe his ears. I told him I didn’t know when I’d be home, and I didn’t. Like most everyone else at The Daily Independent, I worked at least 14 hours that day, as we published a special section. It’s the only special section for breaking news I’ve been involved in during my 35-plus-year career.
I didn’t know anyone who died in the crashes, but one friend from high school was living in New York and was close enough to the towers to have watched them fall. Another friend from high school was a lieutenant colonel in the Air Force with an office at the Pentagon; she was unharmed.
It was an exhausting and emotional day, but from a professional view, it was satisfying and exciting in its way.
Stories about 911, as it would come to be known, continued for months. A few were uplifting, but mostly, they were sad. It made you think about how close you might have come to losing someone in the tragedy and it made you feel deep empathy for those who did. It also made you wonder what would be next for the United States. It made me dread the loss of troops that would surely follow.
The terrible event challenged us as journalists to do the best job we could getting the truth out to our readers, but what a traumatic experience for all of us as human beings.
Reach LEE WARD at (606) 326-2661 or lward@dailyindependent.com.