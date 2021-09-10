Being in my mid-20s, I am among the youngest to have any recollection of the events that occurred Sept. 11, 2001. I was 6 years old and in the first grade.
I would say I have a maximum of 10 memories before this age, and that’s probably pushing it. The early 2000s hold most of my early recollections. Before then, the memories are few and far between, and difficult to recall.
Around 6 years old, I have a greater number of short memories. I can recall small tidbits like the time we tried to dig a hole to China in the yard, my first day of school, the Olive Hill parade, the massive tortoise we found and the time my cousin peed in our little blow-up pool.
Those are fond and lighthearted memories that you would expect from your years of being a small child. These largely resemble what I can recall from this age. However, there are two very present negative memories from around this time in life. My dad’s mom passed, and 9/11 happened.
I only remember glimpses of 9/11. I don’t have the same detailed memories of those older than me. I am in the youngest of the millennial generation, and I have the least to recall.
I vividly remember standing in the middle of the living room maybe 2 feet from the large TV screen at my grandfather’s house and seeing the TV news stations play the footage of the planes striking the towers.
Now, as I have aged and shared this memory with others, I have come to realize that this memory may not necessarily be from the exact day, but the week of the attack. I was too young to know, but I wasn’t too young to understand there was significance.
I wasn’t a genius child that could break down terrorism and psychology or the layers that go into such a historical event, but it wasn’t lost on me that it was a monumental moment.
I have lived in a post-9/11 world for all but six years of my life. I don’t know what it was like to go through an airport without needing to get there hours early to get through security and packing liquids and items in the right bag, just the right way in the right size and quantity.
The lasting impacts have been a part of my world for as long as I can remember.
While I don’t have a significant memory of Sept. 11, 2001, I have had the opportunity to visit the memorial site in New York City on a senior class trip. Thank you Boyd County High School!
As we explored the city on this trip there was zero escape from the hustle and bustle, the traffic and the noise that comes with it. When we walked into the memorial, the world went silent. You can hear the water move inside the memorial where the names of those that we lost are engraved. The water and the breath of the person next to you are the only sounds that exist.
It is serenely calm in the middle of the city, yet holds a weight that you can’t walk away from or avoid while inside. You can look around and see the city moving around you, the buildings towering hundreds of feet above. Yet nothing else seems to matter. It’s somewhat overwhelming.
When I think about that experience, the emotion, the heaviness and the gratefulness for those who stood up to fight in those days, it all comes flooding back. It’s impossible to not think about the loss and the sacrifices from that time, to not remember the calm inside the craziness of the city.
While my recollection of the attacks in 2001 may be faint, my experience at the memorial is as vivid as if I were there yesterday. I remember that day in a similar way those older than me remember 9/11. I would encourage anyone who is ever able to travel to New York City to take the time and make it a priority to visit and experience the memorial.
If you don’t have strong memories of the day, or even if you do, it’s an experience like no other. It will have you thinking and reflecting on how we used to give a hand to those in need rather than squabble over everything and play the victim card at every turn and inconvenience.
We are not a perfect nation, but we are capable of coming together to care for those in need, those we’ve lost and those who are hurting. It’s been 20 years. Maybe it’s time we remember those we lost, and honor them by protecting and caring for our neighbors.
