I’m not sure when we all started talking about the American Dream. The term was bandied about a lot in the post-World War II era, when the country and the world had just overcome a devastating global turmoil, and in its wake, it seemed that hope once again began to become a philosophy in which the human race could believe.
Perhaps the term could be traced back much further, back to the beginning of the Grand Experiment that became the United States of America. But the Dream — and all the many dreams within it — has in many cases served as a light, a beacon, guiding the way through the inevitable recurring darkness which sometimes seems to stretch on forever.
The American Dream (and honestly, every dream) has evolved over the years. In my lifetime, a popular version of that dream was the white picket fence and 2 1/2 kids. I understand the picket fence, but I am still trying to wrap my mind around the half a kid; just kidding, I know how averages work, thanks to some long-suffering teachers in school.
This version of the dream, you see, was so simple even I could understand it. So basic, and yet so incomparably important that we felt the need for that dream on an almost genetic level. We all wanted a safe place of our own, a place that we earned, to raise and educate our children in safety and in peace. And it is still a good dream, even after all these years.
But 20 years ago, on Sept. 11, the American Dream was dealt a blow that altered it for generations to come. The terroristic and cowardly acts that were perpetrated on that day shook the underpinnings of the Grand Experiment, striking to the very foundations upon which it was built. Perhaps you could say that the United States was simply the latest in a long list of countries thrown into turmoil by cowardly individuals who struck down innocents to sow fear and terror because they lacked the convictions to stand and fight directly with their real or perceived enemies.
And that thought, given what is occurring around the globe, might have some truth to it. But today we consider that it was our dream — a dream we have tried to share with everyone — that was assaulted, our friends and families who were murdered, and our heroes who responded to the call — some of whom sacrificed themselves to save others. And as we continue to grieve for the loss of those lives, it is incumbent upon us to remember their place in the Grand Experiment and their dreams within the Dream. And to honor them, we must keep the dream alive.
The task of doing that is difficult at best, because 9/11 stunted the expectations of the Dream. My daughter was 4 years old on 9/11, and I was gone to work while every news outlet on the planet reported the devastating footage. Somehow, in her young mind she had decided that everyone’s mother and father worked in an office building, so when she saw the buildings collapse, she believed that I had been in them. Her mother tried to explain that I worked in a different building, and that I personally was safe, but she was inconsolable. Fortunately (unlike so many others that day) I was able to return home and show her that Daddy was safe. That, and pray for those who had not been so fortunate.
As a nation we cried bitter tears and fought through inconsolable grief. We rescued those we could save and honored those we could not. We labored to rebuild and went to war to ensure that such devastation could never happen again. We have done our best to keep the American Dream alive over the past decades; but sadly, our children’s version of that Dream has been altered by the shadows of that dark moment in history. In many cases, the cracks in the foundations of that dream have become an indelible wound to them, a fractured bone not properly set, that pains them to use. War and the specter of war has haunted them for the past 20 years, and in many cases their Dream has become a nightmare.
Where I and many others might have dreamed of picket fences and the comfort of our own homes that such represents, many of the younger generations don’t believe that dream is attainable to them. The fractured foundations of the Dream have robbed them of the belief — the hope — that they will ever be able to find a career which will allow them such dreams. Many struggle with an undercurrent of depression and anxiety born from a world made unstable by the aftershocks of 9/11, a world in which they are now forced to endured rather than thrive.
This cannot be allowed to continue.
It is imperative that we uproot the seeds of fear and apprehension that have been sown into our “amber waves of grain” by the cowardly perpetrators of the terroristic attacks of 9/11. We must heal our wounds and the wounds of our children by working together to rebuild the American Dream — our dreams, their dreams, and dreams which we can dream together. The best way we are able to honor the sacrifices of our fallen is to ensure that their country and descendants will once again thrive. And, to do that, we must all work together so that the Dream, the beacon of hope, will once again banish the darkness for generations to come.
Reach CHARLES ROMANS at cromans@dailyindependent.com.