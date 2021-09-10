A fast-moving rock cover of Michael Jackson’s “Smooth Criminal” blasted through the speakers of my buddy’s beat-up green car, and I couldn’t help but sing along.
“Annie, are you OK? Are you OK? Are you OK, Annie?”
From the driver’s seat, Carl, who had just joined me for a quick nine holes at Green Crest Golf Course on the evening of Monday, Sept. 10, 2001, questioned: “Who sings this?”
Without detecting the set-up, I quickly responded: “Alien Ant Farm.”
“Let’s keep it that way,” he quipped with a smile. He got me.
We were just two teenagers enjoying a late-summer evening just a couple weeks after our junior year of high school had started. It was fun. Life was normal.
The next time I saw Carl, we didn’t speak to each other. It was sixth-period economics class on Tuesday, Sept. 11. No one uttered a word. By then, I had grown accustomed to the silence of the day. Hours earlier, America was attacked.
My third-period English teacher that year was Mr. Watson. On the first day of school, he was brazen enough to declare to the class that his goal in life was “to know everything.” He was a dry-wit, I’d later discover, but I truly believe he was dead serious about that statement.
But even he couldn’t comprehend what happened to our country on that beautiful-turned-dreadful morning.
Just minutes prior to the bell ringing — signifying the exit from English and simultaneously initiating the journey to Period-4 Accounting — a teacher in a neighboring classroom disrupted our deep-dive into a literature book and spoke to Mr. Watson privately as students’ inquiring minds began to wonder what the heck was going on.
Mr. Watson’s colleague vacated the room wearing a blank stare on her face. About that time, the mustachioed Mr. Watson appeared as if he would address the class to reveal the mystery. The bell sounded, though, and he couldn’t even muster enough energy to say “goodbye” as we burst into the busy Lakota East High School hallway. It was the only time I remember him being speechless.
I had to venture nearly the entire length of the building’s second-floor back stretch to make a quick trip to my locker before Accounting. It was the most bizarre between-class jaunt imaginable — ranking second in that category was when, later that year, a goofy senior decided to dress flashback-style and tote a boombox blaring “Walk This Way” all day long.
Perplexed looks and various half-right rumors filled the hall as I absorbed it all.
“There’s been an explosion at the Pentagon!” I heard.
Someone said: “They’re blowing up New York!”
Upon entering Mrs. Dangel’s Accounting class, my eyes latched onto the TV screen showing coverage from one of the major networks — I think it was ABC. I recall heading straight to my station, where a computer was situated in front of each chair, plopping my books on the tabletop, and then sitting in that cold, hard red seat. The cold, hard truth hadn’t hit me yet. I had just recently discovered my fondness for horror movies — I was thoroughly amused by “Texas Chainsaw Massacre,” which I had rented from Hollywood Video a year prior — but this was real, unfiltered horror. This was no movie.
Our teacher said nothing.
All of us students were mum as we were captivated by the terror.
Just before 10:30 a.m., all of us watched, petrified, as the North Tower of the World Trade Center collapsed on live television. Still, no one in the class spoke, but some began to cry.
As we began to understand, with the help of educators’ explanations, what was happening, that crying turned to weeping. I remember several of my classmates couldn’t bear to get through the day. They left early.
By the time I got to my West Chester, Ohio, home, I recall talking to my mom, who was painting a bathroom when it happened. My dad was at work. My sister was in elementary school.
For the rest of the evening, I was glued to TV news coverage, and I do recall President George W. Bush referring to the attacks as “despicable acts of terror” that night.
As a sports consumer and die-hard baseball fan, I vividly remember the impact 9/11 had on Major League Baseball, college and NFL football, NASCAR and PGA golf. I remember the country oozing of patriotism through those sporting events and in other ways in the days, weeks and months that followed.
We Americans came together, and we pushed through, but we didn’t forget those who lost their lives that day. We will never forget.
