Driving in the country today
Enjoying peace and quiet,
Then I started thinking
Something isn’t right.
Not many cars on the road,
Parking lots empty and bare.
A sadness fills my being,
There is no one anywhere.
School buses set idle,
Children playing outside,
Can’t attend school now,
By these rules we must abide.
Church doors remain closed,
This is a sad picture.
Missing Sunday school
and hearing the preacher.
Restaurants with signs on the doors,
‘Must use the drive-thru,’
All is far from well,
Don’t know what we can do.
The gardens are plowed,
Farmers facing fear and dread.
There’s nothing to plant
But America must be fed.
It’s a scary time,
It has targeted all of us.
The whole world is facing
This coronavirus.
It’s killing by the thousands,
Doing test after test.
Medical employees working,
Getting very little rest.
People moving about,
All wearing masks.
Gloves on our hands,
Governor says it’s a must.
Stay home,
Wash hands often.
President warns us,
Will never be forgotten.
I know there’s a reason,
In the Bible we’re told.
Perilous times can come upon us,
But God is still in control.
Maybe it’s time we wake up,
Live as God teaches in His word.
America has forgotten
The teaching we’ve heard.
I know God has the answer,
He knows how and when.
I’m sure He isn’t pleased
This world is so full of sin.
Let’s all go back
To the good old days
When families prayed together
And God has His way.
We shall never forget
Coronavirus 2020,
When times were easy
In this land of plenty.
Can change anytime,
In the twinkling of an eye.
We’ve witnessed that
So many have died.
The President has a hard job
Knowing what is best.
Let’s all stand together,
Let God do the rest.
Remember, we’re not home yet!
Lorraine Sargent