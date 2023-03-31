Billions of cars have been sold since the first Model-T rolled off the assembly line. Most of them, while complex machines, are fairly unremarkable in their components. But sometimes those basic parts — four wheels, an engine and a transmission — come together and are worth much more than the sum of the parts.
For me, it was my Papaw’s 1994 powder blue Chevy Blazer, affectionately dubbed “the baby.” It wasn’t exactly a collector’s item, though we did later discover the paint color was fairly rare. But that’s not what made it special. It’s because it was Papaw’s.
He had it for as long as I can remember. Anytime I saw it, I thought of him. That hasn’t changed, though neither are around any longer. Papaw died in 2021 and one of the last things we had to do was sell the baby.
It took some time to get things together and ready for it to sell. We had pictures taken to post online so we spent some quality time with the Blazer. I don’t think I had ever really looked at it that closely. and I certainly hadn’t been that close to it in years. But looking around the inside brought back a rush of memories.
I can recall many times sitting in the front seat as Papaw drove and we listened to one of his country music cassettes — usually Willie Nelson or George Jones. and as much as I loved my Papaw and the time we spent together, I just can’t stand listening to Willie Nelson. (Though when I hear him these days, I do think of Papaw, so I suppose I can tolerate him a bit.)
Even sitting here writing this, I can still smell the Armor All on every surface and hear the clang of the passenger seat when we had to shove it forward to clamber in the back.
The clambering and the Armor All went hand-in-hand. Because when I say every surface, I mean it. I was the smallest and the youngest, so I was usually relegated to the backseat. It was an extreme sport for little me: climbing up the running board and shoving the front seat forward and then slipping and sliding over the Armor All-ed floor mats to land in the backseat.
After retiring from AK, Papaw insisted on keeping the baby in the garage except on sunny days. Then it could be washed or driven short distances. Not that it couldn’t go farther, it just rarely did. It was babied more than the actual human babies.
The majority of the time, when they hauled us grandkids around, we rode in Mamaw’s car. She was partial to Cadillacs, so there was plenty of room for us in the land yachts. But every great now and then, we got to pile into the Blazer for a quick trip somewhere. No place really stands out to me, I simply recall riding with Mamaw and Papaw.
I remember helping him wash the Blazer in the summer, as gently as possible of course. I remember watching him back it out of the single-car garage, the side mirrors folded in just to fit, and seeing the sparkle of the paint as the sun hit it.
Three years before he died, Papaw had a stroke and couldn’t drive anymore. It was a difficult change for all of us. The baby stayed in the garage more often than not, but it was still on his mind.
He made sure someone started it now and then or had the battery hooked up to a trickle charger when needed. I recall a couple nice days when my mom or her sister took Papaw out for a drive in the Blazer. I never asked him, but I hope getting out in the baby again was good for him.
It needed a little work before we could sell it. Lack of driving took its toll a bit. My dad took it out for a drive to test it out and I decided to tag along. One last ride.
I didn’t feel right driving the Blazer myself. It was always Papaw’s. But we took that moment, out in the sun with the windows down, and enjoyed every second.
Saying goodbye to my Papaw was one of the hardest things I’ve ever done. When it came time to sell the Blazer, to let go of this last piece of him, it felt more like closure. It is my most sincere hope that it went on to be loved by a new owner and to be driven around another day in the sun.