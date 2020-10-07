Oct. 3 cartoon
Betty Jo Bowling, 95, of Ashland, died Monday in KDMC. Funeral service Thursday, October 8, at 1 p.m. at PRESTON FAMILY FUNERAL HOME. Burial in Rose Hill Burial Park.
Burchie Workman, 93, of Westwood, formerly Paintsville, died Monday morning at her home. Funeral Wednesday, October 7, 1 p.m. PRESTON FAMILY FUNERAL HOME. Burial Thursday, Highland Memorial Gardens 11 a.m.
- Marathon lays off dozens locally: Company’s workforce reduction plan impacts 2,050
- ‘Fall Flicks’ series starts tonight
- Man hit by train, survives
- Catlettsburg couple caught in meth bust
- ‘Nothing certain’ about cause of death in Russell
- ‘A return to God’: Prayer event draws hundreds in Central Park
- Thompson named new Greenup AD
- Woman indicted on assault charge
- Bath woman charged with rape, sodomy
- Home wrecker: Ashland sprints past Raceland in first trip to Ram Stadium
