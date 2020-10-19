Oct. 17 cartoon
Alonzo "Coach" Jones, 81, of Flatwoods, passed away October 17, 2020, in Kings Daughters Medical Center. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m., October 21, 2020, at Carman Funeral Home.
Christopher C. Barr, Jr., 90, died Saturday. His wife Ruby Barr survives. Services 1p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24, Steen Funeral Home Central Avenue. Burial with military honors at Golden Oaks. Visitation 11 a.m. till 1 p.m..
Grace Ann Hall Paul, 84, of Ashland died Sunday, October 18, 2020. Graveside service 1 p.m. Wednesday, October 21, 2020, at Bellefonte Memorial Cemetery, Flatwoods, Ky. Neal Funeral Home, Catlettsburg, is assisting the family.
- Quarantined principal accused of being in building
- Shooting in Catlettsburg, victim in Ashland
- Fostering Unity: Braidy Industries changes name to Unity Aluminum
- UPDATE — Building ablaze in Greenup: Community comes together to help
- Woman indicted for child abandonment
- Tomcats get running going past Devils
- Rise in Carter COVID cases
- Fighting the Perry Street fire
- Miller's mark: Raiders senior claims region scoring record
- Shining spotlight on candidates
