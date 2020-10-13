Oct. 10 cartoon
Erma Maybelle Messinger, 98, died Sunday, October 11, 2020, at her residence at the Woodland Retirement Community. She was born May 15, 1922, in Huntington, a daughter of the late William Ray and Erma Estelle Frampton Bowser Messinger. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Claude Ha…
Donald W. (Donny) Griffith, 49, passed away August 27, 2020, from injuries sustained in a single car accident in Catlettsburg, Kentucky. Donny was born September 29, 1970, in Ironton, Ohio, the son of the late Robert R. Griffith Senior and Norma (Duff) Griffith. Donny was a graduate of Russe…
Violet D. (Lambert) Clifton Dickerson, age 88, went to be with the Lord on October 7,2020, peacefully at her daughter and son-in-law's home. She was born May 3, 1932, in Carter County, Kentucky, the daughter of Angel and Ruby (Adkins) Lambert. She was actively involved from the very beginnin…
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.