We are still here.
There are still in the leftovers from the flood that hit eastern Kentucky on July 28. I still cross the railroad tracks in Colson and see piles of mud with lost possessions caked inside. A little ways from my house, an empty shed sits on deserted land, far from its original home.
Reminders of the flood are constant, because reminders of the flood are everywhere. Being confronted with reminders only adds to the trauma we experienced as Appalachians.
In the aftermath of the flood, my little town of Whitesburg received guests from far and wide. Politicians, the National Guard and the President. We were given more water and clothes than we knew what to do with.
Since those weeks, help has dwindled. Most of us are no longer living in campers and tents, but all of us are plagued with reminders. Flood debris in our roads. Flood debris in our yards. Flood debris in our streams.
Estimates by the Ohio River Valley Institute said that it will cost $450 million to rebuild the housing in flooded areas. Sen. Mitch McConnell has promised $300 million dollars in grants through the Disaster Recovery program, which does not meet the amount required by latest estimates.
According to The Washington Post, Kentucky’s legislature allocated $213 million of disaster funding in August of last year, but “did not designate money specifically for housing.”
I understand there are more important matters than the failing culverts which leave my neighbors stranded after heavy rain. I understand that there are more critical issues at hand than the tattoo shop in town that has been boarded up since July 28. I understand that people have stopped caring because they have stopped remembering.
We are easy to disregard. We are not a wealthy region, and we have never claimed to be. After outsiders took our timber and coal, we were, at last, left a beautiful region and we’re proud to revel in the natural beauty of our mountains.
Now, like our homes, possessions and peace of mind, the beauty of Appalachia has been taken from us.
Our only hope is that our helpers — those who visited us in the weeks after the flood — will continue to remember us. Because we never went away, and we never will.
Let me assure you that we are still here.
NIK LEE is a Morehead State University convergent media senior from Whitesburg, Kentucky. Ker childhood home was gutted in the July 2022 floods that devastated much of southeastern Kentucky.