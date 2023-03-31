You can probably imagine my dismay when I learned of this section.
After all, I'm the reason there are directions on a gas pump and I'll only seek a mechanic if the air conditioning goes out in my car.
Despite spending a large chunk of my childhood at a local dirt drag strip with my dad and brother, I'd be as equally qualified to write a 500 page thesis on electrochemistry in Chinese as I would to tackle the topic of vehicles and motors.
Some of my earliest memories are there at the track. But instead of taking the opportunity to learn about the machines -- that my dad and brother would help build from the ground up -- I focused on playing in the rocks, having snacks at the concession stand and the occasional ride to tow my brother back to the trailer.
No, I never learned about the logistics behind the chassis or why it was so important to cut a perfect light -- just that those pipes sticking out are probably hot and never mess with a man's tools.
Long story short and the point is, I called my big bro, Eddie, because as much as I hate to admit it, he knows more about this topic than I do.
"I saw all my friends doing it and it looked fun," was his simple explanation for involving himself in the sport of dirt drag racing.
Starting out at a local track with a 400 Polaris at 19 years old that would make it down the 300 foot track in about 6.5 seconds got him hooked.
At his fastest, he got the ATV to run 60 mph with a 5.1 second pass, but that wasn't factory made.
After removing shocks, considering it wasn't for off-roading anymore, fenders and installing a smaller gas pump and carburetors, the bike was able to shed a considerable amount of weight, knocking off its race time by more than a second.
A large part of racing is more than just timing a light and time trials. "It's a lot of trial and error," Eddie said.
The main component is choosing the right combination of motor, exhaust pipes and sand tires made to perform on dirt tracks. "You have to find the fastest combination for you," he elaborated.
With more than 20 years in the game, Eddie noted the drastic changes dirt drag racing has undergone throughout the years.
After a decade or so on the track, Eddie migrated to, what we call, the "laydown."
The futuristic looking beasts can't be bought in a store, Eddie said. The trikes are fully customizable and begin with custom-built chassis.
Some of them are constructed with titanium, one of the lightest and strongest metals, and others go with chrome-alloy metal, both with carbon fiber components.
"You want the bare minimum weight, nothing on the bike that it doesn't need to make it down the track," he explained about the chassis.
The build process essentially begins with a four wheeler chassis and a snowmobile motor, which doubled the horsepower of the older bikes he started on.
"My fastest bike (laydown) ran about 75 mph and my fastest time with it was 4.15 seconds," Eddie said, "The big boys run at 120mph or more and as quick as 2.7 seconds."
Jeff Guillot, described as "crazy good," by Eddie, holds the record on his machine "The Wild Thing 2.0" which ran 2.67 seconds at 128 mph.
Eddie explained the race world is ever evolving, with the advancement from snowmobile motors now switching over to crotch-rocket ones with added turbo and nitrous.
Whether it's a snowmobile or motorcycle motor, the bikes aren't designed for long distance travel.
Requiring a "tow bike" to tow you back to the trailer after a pass -- my occasional job when I was at the track -- the bikes get extremely hot considering they go from a dead-stop to 60mph in under two seconds.
The hardest part of racing?
Consistency, according to Eddie. "The timing process and what it takes to get a bike to perform at consistent speeds over numerous passes is the most challenging."
After acquiring numerous relationships throughout the years -- some good, some not so good -- and traveling across the country to throw some dirt, Eddie has taken a backseat and is now teaching his two sons everything that he knows.
If he had any advice to someone who wanted to try it out for the first time, "Come on out, bring anything you have. There's a class for it."
But as for me, I'll leave this one to the boys, I'd hate for 'em to get passed by a girl.
