During his service in the United States Senate, Mitch McConnell has time and again cemented his stature as the most accomplished and effective Senate Majority Leader in history. Central to that legacy is the work he has done with President Trump and Senate Judiciary Chairmen Chuck Grassley and Lindsey Graham to confirm Supreme Court Justices Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh, as well as hundreds of other qualified federal circuit court and district court judges.
These nominees shepherded through by Leader McConnell follow in the steps of the late, great Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia — conservatives who understand that their modest, but critical, role under the Constitution is to protect us from government overreach and mob rule. Leader McConnell has ensured that America’s federal judiciary protects our constitutional rights and liberties — whether it’s our right to speak, worship, or protect our families.
In the coming weeks, President Donald Trump and McConnell have the opportunity to make history with the confirmation of a third Supreme Court Justice in less than four years. With this accomplishment, they also guarantee that the Constitution and the rule of law will reign supreme on the highest court in the land with a 6-3 constitutionalist majority when the Senate confirms Judge Amy Coney Barrett.
This job will not be easy. As we have seen for the past 50 years, Democrats have transformed Supreme Court confirmation hearings into an exercise in personal and professional destruction. From their successful attempt to derail the nomination of Judge Robert Bork, to their failed attempts to destroy the lives and careers of Justices Clarence Thomas and Brett Kavanaugh, liberals have demonstrated that there is no low to which they will not stoop. Even Judge Barrett, a highly qualified and accomplished jurist, Constitutional law scholar, and mother of seven, will face unfair attacks, smears, and desperation from Senate Democrats and their allies in the press.
Fortunately, Leader McConnell stands in their way. His encyclopedic knowledge of the Constitution, Senate rules and procedures, history, and the hearts and minds of his members gives him a chess master’s understanding of the left’s playbook, as well as each move to counter their untoward tactics.
Leader McConnell’s shrewd management of the Senate goes far beyond Supreme Court confirmations; with McConnell by his side, Trump has appointed a near record-shattering 218 Article III judges to the federal bench. These include Gorsuch and Kavanaugh, along with 53 federal circuit judges confirmed to the critically important federal circuit courts — the final stop for more than 99% of federal appeals. Fortunately, through Senator McConnell’s leadership, this list will soon include Justice Barrett.
This historic pace is not only a testament to President Trump’s prioritization of the Article III Courts, but also of McConnell’s legendary political foresight and commitment to protecting the Constitution now and for years into the future.
But make no mistake, all of these accomplishments to reshape America’s judiciary — and our way of life — are on the line this November. If Joe Biden wins the White House, Chuck Schumer becomes the Majority Leader in the Senate, and Nancy Pelosi remains Speaker of the House, we would see a fundamental restructuring of our republic. The left is intent on using that control to lower the voting age from 18 and to add two new states — Washington D.C. and Puerto Rico. This would almost certainly pack the House and the Senate with new Democrats, making it virtually impossible to ever escape one-party rule in Congress.
McConnell knows all too well what Senate Democrats have planned, should they take back the Senate in the next election. They will almost certainly “nuke” the legislative filibuster, lowering the vote threshold from 60 to only 51 votes needed to pass their radical agenda. Furthermore, there is no doubt Democrats will try to “pack” the Supreme Court — a radical scheme to add new justices by expanding the number of seats from 9 to 11 (or more) to cancel the conservative majority and erase our last line of defense. Lest you think these plans are merely speculative, Democrats have openly stated that this is their goal. Joe Biden has steadfastly refused to say he will not pack the court. And we all know what that means – Biden will do the radical left’s bidding on court packing. In short, Democrat control would destroy the checks and balances written into the Constitution and would permanently disenfranchise conservative Americans committed to the rule of law.
Over the next few weeks, we will see the Master of the Senate at work as Judge Amy Coney Barrett is confirmed to the Supreme Court. Leader McConnell will continue to work non-stop to confirm a fantastic nominee who has the opportunity to change the direction of our Supreme Court and our country in a way that preserves the Constitution. Equally as important, he will do so while respecting the institution of the Senate and the Founders’ vision of checks and balances. Leader McConnell understands well the values that have made our country a shining city upon the hill for other nations striving for representative governments that hold the rule of law supreme.
As the Senate prepares to confirm a new Supreme Court justice, we need strong, principled leadership now more than ever — and no role is more important than the Senate Majority Leader. Kentuckians and all Americans should be eternally grateful for Leader McConnell’s commitment to constitutional government.
MIKE DAVIS is the founder and president of the Article III Project (A3P). Last Congress (2017-19), Davis served as the chief counsel for nominations to then-Chairman Chuck Grassley on the Senate Judiciary Committee, where he worked with Leader McConnell on judicial nominations and served as staff leader for the confirmation of Justice Kavanaugh and a record-number of federal circuit judges. Davis previously clerked for Justice Neil M. Gorsuch, both on the Supreme Court and Tenth Circuit.