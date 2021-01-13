In the aftermath of Wednesday’s storming of the U.S. Capitol by supporters of President Donald Trump, there was a message carved into a door inside the citadel of democracy directed at the fourth estate.
“Murder the media.”
There are many things I have to say about such a message, but almost all fall short of standard publication.
I’m not going to talk about the tone deafness of advocating the murder of reporters doing their jobs. I won’t focus on earlier that day a group of journalists live-broadcasting were threatened and run off, their equipment destroyed.
I won’t talk about John Minchillo, a decorated photojournalist whose Bengals photos have run countless times in this publication, was run out of the mob of traitors for taking photos of them being traitors.
I will instead simply say, I didn’t know we were that hard to find.
I didn’t realize this despicable person was so confused as to where to find us reporters and photographers — in an act so desperate (on a day filled with seditionist acts of desperation) they felt the only way find us was to carve out a three-word threat on a government building.
To make it easy on the easily confused rioter, I’ll list some of the places you can find the media.
We print our address on the bottom of every paper and tweet where we are in real time.
For me personally, look for the fat guy with the camera and stupidly long white lens on the sidelines of your high school sporting events.
Be it in Paintsville or Louisa or Olive Hill or Lexington, if your area children are competing there, we are there, too — maybe not every game, but we are on some sideline or in a press box at least four nights a week all year.
We are at the first day of practice and the last stand of a game. We are the ones traveling 10 hours in a day to ensure coverage of a state game. We are the ones being locked in the stadium because the story took just a little too long. We can be found closing down the local McDonald’s because it is the only area restaurant with WiFi as deadline approaches. We can be found uploading the story and photos from the first gas station parking lot where cell coverage returns.
We are at groundbreakings and ribbon cuttings for new businesses. We are there as businesses grow and, unfortunately, sometimes we are there as businesses close their doors.
We are there at your city, town, county and state government meetings. We are reporting to you how our tax dollars are being spent.
We are there at 3 a.m. outside your local jail live-reporting as a riot rages inside. We are there as drug busts go down. We are at the scene of shootings.
We are there explaining how the wastewater system works and how the city is attempting to fix leaky pipes. We are there showing you the upgrades at the water treatment center.
We are on the scene after natural disasters so you can see the aftermath.
We are there on election night, relaying the most recent information regarding who won seats from county clerk to president, and every race between.
We are in court as murders are tried. We are there as cases come and go.
We are at your schools for the first day of school, new teachers and administrators, as students win awards. We are there at your children’s graduations.
We are in the most rural parts of the county tracking down claims of animal abuse.
We are there at fires and car wrecks in towns and cities throughout the region.
We are at festivals and events, hearing the good (and the bad) of local music.
We are at artisans’ studios showing off the talent of local craftsmen.
We are at local restaurants, bakeries and food trucks as they open. We are at book launches and gallery debuts.
I could go on, but what I’m saying to whoever carved the message is this: We’re not that hard to find.
