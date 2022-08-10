Just under two decades ago I spent the holidays away from my friends and family while deployed with the 1st Marine Division. I was a Combat Correspondent and covered western Iraq. My job was to tell the stories of the Marines and sailors scattered across half a dozen forward operating bases in an area roughly the size of West Virginia.
I rode in overnight convoys and countless helicopters to do my best to cover the bravery of the Marines and, unfortunately, the ultimate sacrifices made by several dozen Marines and sailors during my second seven months deployed.
But this isn’t about me, it’s about those with whom I served.
Last Tuesday, Rand Paul and 10 of his fellow Republicans voted against funding the Veterans Burn Pits Exposure Recognition Act of 2021.
According to congress.gov, “This bill requires the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) to concede, for the purposes of health care benefits and wartime disability compensation, that a veteran was exposed to certain toxic substances, chemicals, and hazards from burn pits if such veteran served on active duty in a covered location during a specified time frame (unless there is affirmative evidence to establish that the veteran was not exposed during such service). A burn pit is an area used for burning solid waste in open air without equipment.”
The bill has dates and locations for theaters that used burn pits.
And on Tuesday, the 11 — Paul, joined by fellow Senators Mitt Romney, Utah, Thom Tillis, North Carolina, Tommy Tuberville, Alabama, Richard Shelby, Alabama, Pat Toomey, Pennsylvania, James Lankford, Oklahoma, Mike Lee, Utah, Cynthia Lummis, Wyoming, James Risch, Idaho, and the doubly ironically (but conveniently) named Mike Crapo, Idaho, voted against funding health care for veterans.
Let me help break down what is covered. If you, while deployed, burned — for the sake of printability — let’s refer to it as “Crapo” and now have medical problems because you burned literal human “Crapo” we, as a country, will provide you with health care for the medical problems that arose from, once again, burning human “Crapo” with the aid of diesel fuel.
Or even if you didn’t have to use the paddle to mix the smoothie of “Crapo” and fuel and tend the fire, if you were on a base where the smoke rose and have problems from inhaling the fumes of said “Crapo” crème brûlée, your health care is covered.
For the 11 senators, veterans — once again — cost too much money. War fighters are cheap … send them to war, drape their coffins with flags and speak, with tears in your eyes, about how heroic they were and crow how patriotic you are with your support of service members.
But veterans, we are a different story. An unfortunate problem for people like Paul. We end up back stateside, some without limbs, many with scars and countless with invisible injuries. And the truth of the matter is we cost money.
Money is for their defense contract lobbyists with new tanks and planes to build, not the service members who serviced those planes and drove those tanks.
The reasons the 11 gave for the opposition to the bill ranged from double speak to outright misinformation and lies to avoidance of answering questions about their vote.
But don’t think these 11 are alone in their thinking. Less than a week prior to the vote, 42 Senators blocked a vote on the bill, even fist-bumping on the Senate floor after stopping the bill to fund veteran health care from coming to a vote.
This should not be a political issue. Funding veteran health care for injuries sustained while deployed should be the bare minimum we as a country do. If we can’t afford to take care of the veteran, we can’t afford the war.
“Thank you for your service” should be more than lip service. Politicians need to ensure that wartime injuries receive proper care.
This bill shouldn’t have been a win for Democrats or President Joe Biden, it should be something that breezed though the halls of Congress and onto the President’s desk with ease, but it wasn’t.
Why? Because for 80% of Republican Senators two weeks ago and the 11 last Tuesday, preventing what could be seen as a “win for Democrats” is more important than providing medical care for veterans, and that is a larger pile of “Crapo” than was ever burned at any forward operating base.