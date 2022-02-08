At 8:30 Tuesday morning, the Amanda Blast Furnace was dropped. Former employees and family of former employees lined U.S. 23 early Tuesday morning to watch what, in truth, was the most recent and most dramatic step along the long slow march to death of AK Steel’s Ashland Works.
Opened in 1963, Amanda was the largest blast furnace in the free world, said Bill Blanton, retired employee at the factory, following the furnace being brought down on Tuesday. It would remain that way for more than a decade, he added.
While the furnace was great, not only for its ability to create the best steel in the world made by the best steel workers in the world, but also for its ability to keep a region afloat for almost a century. Steel foundries, using coal mined in the mountains, made Ashland and northeastern Kentucky.
For nearly 100 years, families have lived, some survived and others thrived, off the hard work of the men and women of AK and, before that, Armco. It’s hard to find a family in the area that can’t trace ties to the plant. Stop any person on the street and chances are they are or someone they are related to is a former worker. If not, they are related to a worker who supported or was supported by steel workers.
However, as the world moved away from coal, the end has been inevitable. Layoffs, cutbacks, less production and finally, in 2015, Amanda was idled. Then, in 2019, AK announced its ultimate shutdown.
There it sat, days turned into weeks, weeks into months and months into years. With each passing day the outcome became clear — Amanda has fired for the last time.
There it sat, a monolith to American drive slowly rotting into the ground alongside U.S. 23. Every day, countless drove by the defunct furnace and were reminded of better days for the economy of the region.
And, on Tuesday, Amanda had her final blast. Drivers lined up and down the road, filled parking lots and watched as the furnace was brought to the ground.
It was a day coming for a long time, global changes in coal production and usage mixed with pushes for cleaner energy had marked the demise of AK and Amanda for decades. In fact, the coal barons and companies had planned for this day for decades. Even in the 1980s — 40 years ago — they were looking at ways to diversify their portfolios to ensure they had their money.
But regardless of who’s to blame or why it's come to today, one positive thing is that the company is taking responsibility for the furnace being brought to the ground.
I used to work in Altavista, Virginia, home of Lane Furniture, and across the river in Hurt, Virginia, was a Burlington Industries plant. Both plants closed, either went out of business or moved production overseas. And the area governments were holding the bag on the buildings and plants.
The hard fact is plants and furnaces built years ago don’t meet the needs or requirements of modern manufacturing.
One town decided to tear down the building, with the cost passed on to the taxpayers, in order to attract a new business. The other was bought by a man who tore down and repurposed the building. Again, the city had to pay some of the cost to make the area attractive to other businesses. One of the plants in the area created a problem with dumped polychlorinated biphenyls, PCBs, in the water drains. The water treatment plant had toxic chemicals. Removing them in the most cost efficient and effective way. The city had to pay for a study and then the treatment. The original plan would have cost the town of less than 3,500 as much as $4 million. Luckily, the town had a study into using Bioremedial to treat the chemicals, using popular trees. I moved before the effectiveness of the trees, but the cost was several thousands of dollars versus millions.
The point of all that was to show that even once a plant closes, the things in the ground and land can cost area residents untold fortunes.
While I never worked at Amanda, I’d wager most likely there were times where things that were supposed to be handled in a certain way, were not. Look at the old tannery site in downtown Ashland as another example, and if Cleveland Cliffs can mitigate these issues while they own the property, it only helps with the desirability of the site.
A steel furnace isn’t coming back to the region — there are only a few left, mostly around Chicago, where river and water and workers abound.
The region needs to look forward for the land, which has water and railroad access, and not allow one of the region’s most versatile plots of land to become a sarcophagus to a way of life that won’t return while ensuring proper respect is paid to the plant that provided a way of life for countless people for a century.
Cleveland Cliffs started the process on Tuesday of hopefully making the site of the former Amanda blast furnace attractive to a new business endeavor for the region.
While today was the end of Amanda and an era for the area, it needs to just be the start of cleaning up the property.
