A tale of two months: Dec. 17 and Feb. 8 showcased where the region was and where it needs to head. Two days — not even 60 days apart — clearly put into perspective the past and the future of northeastern Kentucky.
The 17th of December was a great day for progress in northeastern Kentucky. A delegation from Frankfort rode into downtown Ashland with news of Addiction Recovery Care reopening part of the Our Lady of Bellefonte campus for a recovery and psych hospital. Additionally, they had checks for infrastructure projects, ranging from road projects, improving U.S. 60 from Midland Trail to I-64 and improvements for Four Mile Road (the road that leads into Rush Off-Road Park) and water improvements for many counties in the region.
Rocky Adkins, in his usual verbose manner, thoroughly explained the improvements and why they were needed for each of the 17 cartoonishly large foam board checks he handed to local representatives for cities, towns and counties across the region.
He was joined by former Gov. Steve Beshear, father to Gov.Andy Beshear (Beshear the younger was understandably spending time in the western part of the state following the devastating tornadoes that ravaged that area just days prior). Patriarchal Beshear spoke about what a great day it was for the region.
Additionally, Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman spoke about how it was a great day for the region. Her remarks, while short — she said as a former basketball coach she learned how to get her point across in 60 seconds or fewer — were focused on the growth the area was seeing (250 or so jobs at ARC) and the economic leadership her boss (Beshear the son) had shown for the state.
However, toward the end of the presentation, Adkins, who one fellow speaker noted was the second most-loved person in eastern Kentucky behind only Jesus, let his love of the region cloud his words.
As Adkins wrapped up the presentation, he provided false hope to the region. He spoke of “loving train whistles” and how he wouldn’t rest until every steel worker, coal miner and railroad worker were back to work.
Adkins is too smart to believe this; he knows it is what this region wants to hear. However, what they need to hear is … it’s gone and it’s not coming back.
And Tuesday, Feb. 8, cemented that as Cleveland Cliffs brought down the Amanda Blast Furnace.
We all know this area was built on coal coming down from the mountains, formed into steel and trained across the nation and even the world, but if we are truly honest with ourselves, we also have to realize those days are done. The workers at the plant and others in the area deserve all the credit in making the region what it once was, however, those days are in the past, unfortunately.
Tuesday was sad for the region, but until we realize what is gone will never be back, we won’t move forward.
I respect what coal meant to the region, but continuing to hype up a false hope only hurts the region. Tuesday literally tore down the furnace and with it any last strings of hope of the furnace reopening. While the writing has been on the wall for decades, Tuesday visually showed what some in the region put blinders on not to see.
At this point I could do a deep dive into the facts and statistics of coal production by the region for the last 50 years, but that is boring and it can be wrapped up into a couple bullet points.
Firstly, coal is a dying fuel source. Most of the world is moving away from coal. China is by far the most prolific user of coal. In 2020, China mined as much coal (more or less) as the rest of the world did and it used more than the rest of the world as well. In 2016, it only imported 6% of its coal usage, so it’s not a market that will open mines in Appalachia. The thing is, China doesn’t care about mining. It’s about meeting power demands — despite the amount of coal mined and used in China it is also the world's leader in green energy sources (wind and solar), and that doesn’t include their attempts for hydroelectric power plants.
Secondly, even if we all wake up tomorrow and the world decides to use exclusively coal, mines in the mountains of eastern Kentucky and West Virginia aren’t going to reopen, because the cheaply easily mined coal in eastern Kentucky is mined.
I want the region to prosper. I moved to the area, met and married a northeastern Kentucky woman. We bought a house, so I’m truly invested in the prosperity of the region.
Tuesday showed what Ashland was and Dec. 17 showed us what Ashland can be.
Places like ARC and Camp Landing and countless other small businesses that have opened up in the region are our way back.
Giving false hope with a rallying cry of the impossible is not acceptable and Adkins should do better, but ultimately those of us who call the region home deserve better.
