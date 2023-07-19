One of my favorite aspects of this life of mine is being an aunt.
The role where I get to play “mama bear” when someone hurts their feelings but also able to hype them up on sugar and horseplay before I send them on their way home for somebody else to deal with.
Being the baby of the family (I was born a whopping 17 years after my older brother), I inherited the title of ‘Auntie’ at just 10 years old.
Drew, my oldest nephew, is 15 now and about to start his first year of high school.
Since I’m only 10 years older, I’ve served more as an older sister to Drew than I have an aunt. He gave me the loving, southern nickname of “sissy,” which still sticks today.
Drew is a bit of a prankster and will do just about anything to draw a laugh.
I have to really be on my toes with him in public, especially in drive-thrus where he’s notorious to crank the volume on the music as soon as you start to place your order.
Jacob came later; he just turned 12 and is about to start sixth grade next month.
Jacob has a soft and gentle nature. He can be a bit shy but has been my co-pilot since the day he was born.
It’s been a strange thing to watch these boys grow from curious toddlers to almost-grown men; at least they think they are, anyway.
I forgot in my desperation to grow up, that they were aging right along behind me and, most days, it breaks my dang heart.
Last Friday I took advantage of a day off and took the boys to the pool.
Because Drew is 15, he thinks he’s too cool for school and seldom likes to ditch his friends to hang out with me, so I was elated he was on board with the trip.
Jacob, on the other hand, is on board for anything, always. I know the days are numbered before he too will have cooler options than to hang out with me, so I’m cherishing the moments while they last.
As the boys raced down the slide, hit me with a “watch this” every 3 seconds and practiced WWE moves on each other in the pool, I had plenty of opportunity to reminisce on the times they were 3 feet shorter and looked at me like I’d hung the moon.
Sweet Jacob, with his towhead and blue eyes, was slow to talk. He had a speech delay up until he was about 3, but even with his hand gestures and sweet garbled words, I knew that boy as if I spoke a second language.
“Sissy” sounded a bit like “hee-hee” and even now he still slips it in conversation.
I remember once he was trying desperately to communicate that he wanted to watch “The Backyardigans.” Heck, that’s hard for most adults to pronounce, let alone a toddler with a speech impediment.
When he tapped his mouth he wanted his pacifier, when he hung his tongue out and panted — he was talking about a dog, and when he wiggled his fingers together in an upwards motion, there was a bug nearby.
But I just wasn’t getting the cue to put on “The Backyardigans,” and so clearly, that boy said “forget it,” which I still to this day think was one of his first full sentences.
Drew was the exact opposite growing up, with a very colorful vocabulary — the poor thing cussed like a sailor.
Once, when he was about 3, I had loaded him into the back of the car, careful to strap him in his car seat just right. I was so meticulous I forgot to make sure the car seat base was actually anchored in with the seat belt.
As my mom made it to the end of our rural road, we went around a slight bend and the awfullest clatter came from the back seat.
I whipped around to see my poor nephew dangling upside down in the car seat and once I registered that he was fine, I cried with laughter.
Drew, with his beautiful vocabulary, had some choice words for me, telling me it was not at all funny.
His mom called later that evening, asking if we had been in some sort of accident.
After reassuring her that Drew was indeed upside down in the car, we had not crashed, even though he was adamant that we were in a rollover accident.
This past weekend I gave Drew a talk, the one where if one day he finds himself at a party, to call me with no hesitation if he needs a ride home.
I envisioned the little boy who loved Sponge Bob and only drank apple juice as I talked about his career and technical opportunities and how to apply for college scholarships.
Jacob, who once struggled to relay his wants and needs, told me he wants to be an arson investigator and we talked all things firefighter, his sweet little face morphing into the growing pre-teen he’s become in the blink of an eye.
The privilege to be an aunt is a blessed one, but my gosh, is time a thief.