After working in restaurants for almost six years now, I've started to view the world like a wildlife narrator.
You know that voice — the raspy, British guy?
I was 20 and one day, (the legal age you have to be to serve alcohol in the state of Kentucky) when I first started waitressing.
I was like everyone else when they first started — fumbling around like a bull in a china shop with a drink tray and tiptoeing with a bowl of soup while the pros around me carried three or four on one arm.
"And here you can observe the klutz outside of their natural habitat," the voice coos.
And like everyone else after working a few shifts after Homecoming in a college town, you learn the ropes. It's a sink-or-swim sort of deal.
That's when the fun honestly begins, when you get to be the pro — working the bar and explaining the menu better than the ones that put it together all while looking on at the newbies floundering about.
If the hierarchy in restaurants seems a bit harsh, well, that's because it is.
I remember one weekend we were absolutely slammed. I was working up to 10 tables at a time, a handful of them parties with six or more guests. Even though I was a "pro" at this point, I needed an extra set of hands to carry food out of the kitchen.
In this particular Mom-and-Pop place, we weren't entirely accustomed to that type of customer volume. Servers were required to bartend, expedite the food, make the salads, etc, on top of the normal server duties of taking orders and keeping drinks filled.
On this particular day I was "weeded" as we call it in the industry, meaning you're so busy you can't see the end of your task list — lost in the weeds.
I called on one of the hosts to grab a pizza and bring it out to a party.
Now this kid was relatively new and, in my hustle, it didn't register with me that he never really ran food before.
Therefore the poor kid didn't know to carry the pizza tray (straight out of the oven) with plates underneath, not only for balance, but so you wouldn't literally singe your fingerprints off.
I was chatting with a table when a gust of wind shot by so fast, I whipped around to see the boy sprinting across the dining room with the pizza pan flat on both palms.
"And here you can observe the host, in grave physical danger."
If I'm recalling correctly, after sticking his hands in the ice bin, the manager sent him home.
We joke in the biz that serving years runs similar to dog years — and while I've been in the industry for less than a decade, between the physical and mental toll, it's been much much longer.
Now the narrator voice is pretty consistent and even more accurate.
Upon first glance at a table, the narrator and I know when a table is about to order a well done steak — "but not burnt," if the cocktail is going to taste like it has no alcohol in it, and which table won't understand why they can't use multiple coupons on one tab.
"Here sits Karen."
Applying the voice during my reporting gig — it fits just as well.
A few weeks ago a difficult defendant announced he wanted to serve as his own attorney, pitching a fit that a motion hadn't been filed promptly enough for his standards.
Placing blame on his public defender, the defendant alluded to the lawyer's "incompetence."
"And here you can see a sitting judge, prepared to lunge at his prey."
The judge did just that, issuing a professional-esque tongue-lashing that consisted of asking the defendant if he was aware that his attorney had 400-plus clients and that he'd be foolish to represent himself instead of opting for a bonafide and more than competent council.
"The prey tucks his tail and relinquishes control of his fate into the hands of public advocacy."
Working full time as a reporter and weekending in the restaurant has been interesting, to say the least.
Monday through Friday, I chat with courtroom deputies and have conferences the length of an elevator ride with prosecutors and defense attorneys.
I email the Attorney General's office for a quick question and call up the mayor when I have an inquiry.
Meanwhile, Saturday and Sunday I work alongside x-times convicted felons who would take out a difficult guest if I asked them to and provides me old French fries when I'm having a hard shift.
"Isn't nature complex — yet harmonious?"
