While the majority of the Tri-State was tucked into bed, a brave band of living souls toured Paramount Arts Center to encounter what goes bump in the night when the stage lights go out.
The third annual Paramount Ghost Hunt took place Friday night, providing accounts and introducing ticket holders to the spirits that still lurk behind.
Visitors were first introduced to Paramount Joe.
As the story goes, Joe was an employee of the Paramount during the 1940s. One tragic day, Joe and his co-workers were working in the auditorium, perfecting the lighting and preparing the stage.
The co-workers eventually departed for lunch, but Joe was a no-show.
When the crew returned to work, they found Joe hanging from the rafters on stage and nobody knows to this day if it was accidental or a suicide.
Current workers say Joe’s spirit still lingers and they call him rather mischievous. The soul stuck in eternity at the theater spends the majority of his time playing pranks on staff by stealing props.
According to lore, during the filming of Billy Ray Cyrus’ “Achy Breaky Heart” video, the singer introduced himself to Joe and invited the ghost to help out in production.
Cyrus signed an autograph to the staff, including Joe, and it was hung among other autographs from past acts.
The staff decided to move the autograph, upsetting Joe’s spirit. The crew reported all the other frames were knocked off the wall, breaking their frames.
Needless to say, Cyrus’ autograph to Joe was hung back up.
Just above the stage in the light room above the auditorium, one of the paranormal investigators was preparing for Friday night’s ghost tour and started up a ladder when a voice came over the ghost box, a device used by investigators for spirits to use to communicate.
“You are not equipped,” the voice said as the investigator began her ascent.
The investigators and Paramount staff later explained that ladder was largely used by union men in the early days of the theater to manually prepare and drop the lighting.
The investigator said she simply wasn’t a union member and she didn’t know what she was doing, so the spirits that remain forever at work notified her of that fact.
One of the groups began their tour on the fourth floor of the building that is mainly used for storage. Paramount workers have reported that they feel a darker presence compared to Joe.
It is said the entity has backed visitors all the way up to the elevator and has the ability to make one's knees weak.
The group was led by a medium who only remained on the floor for a short period of time before falling physically unwell. The group decided to head back down to the stage after messages came through a communication device that read, “Get out.”
Once departing the elevator, they were told by a ghost hunt leader the fire alarm had been set off at the same time the messages were rolling through.
If the skeptics reading still aren’t convinced, meet Millie.
During prohibition, Millie was an escort who worked out of a speakeasy and hotel turned brothel that once neighbored the lot on which the Paramount now sits.
The medium, Alicia Dennison, spoke of Millie’s character, saying she found herself involved in sex work at a very young age, she was a spit-fire and is notorious for calling investigators nasty names when they visit for too long.
Dennison said during one visit she saw a brief flash of an image of Millie lying murdered in an alleyway, her eyes wide, seemingly staring at the night sky above.
The alleyway was where the present day orchestra pit beneath the stage resides.
Millie’s spirit is said to be upset she has been blocked in by the stage and can no longer gaze at the stars.
An old newspaper clipping has been found corroborating Dennison’s vision, reporting the discovery of a young unidentified “Jane Doe” who had been murdered in that exact alleyway.
Messages on communication devices read throughout the group’s time in the orchestra pit that included “sky,” “help me,” and the name “Tom” and “Thomas” appeared numerously, leading the group to believe that was the name of the one of Millie’s repeat clients, and ultimately the one that ended her life.
One of the messages read, “choked.”
A group member called out into the still darkness under the stage, “Did he choke you, Millie?”
“I had to,” a male voice responded over a ghost box.
Dennison said Millie was a fighter and didn’t go easy.
Millie also knew this reporter was in the room, giving me the urge to pick up a pen and write down everything she was saying.
Millie was asked if she was upset that she was never identified and if she wanted me to tell her story. She responded yes.
The male voice of Thomas repeatedly interrupted the female voice and eventually Millie’s presence couldn’t be felt or heard over the equipment at all, implying she has been forever entombed with Thomas, the John who killed her.
Groups also met a creeper in the dressing rooms who claimed via equipment to still occasionally peer at the young performers as they prepare for their shows.
On the second floor while approaching the shower to that dressing room a young group member felt her legs begin to fail her. At the same time a spirit used an electronic device to say, “Don’t fall.”
Old cigar smoke was smelled by multiple groups on the third floor rehearsal room and staff reported hearing the clinking of glasses and the piano playing in the reception room on the first floor.
The tours continued until 2 a.m. and the ghosts seemed to put on their own show for those with enough guts to stay throughout the night.
Maybe you’re still skeptical or a non-believer.
If that’s the case, here’s your challenge to attend next year.
Go see for yourself.