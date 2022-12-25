Every now and then I fall down a rabbit hole. We each have our interests around the newsroom — a certain topic that we can’t stop researching and analyzing just to find another burrow of information we hadn’t already considered.
Some days it’s a particular criminal offender, tracing their crimes like we’re some fancy criminal analysts and other times it’s shady business dealings we can’t quite put our finger on.
When I was first hired at the paper, my editor had an elaborate handmade timeline crafted by my fellow reporter, Henry Culvyhouse, taped onto his office wall.
I’ve seen those cardboard stands you’d see at an elementary school science fair standing all around the newsroom filled with information from the infamous Brady Industries.
Both visual rabbit holes.
I’m not sure if the wall timeline information was ever formulated into an article, and sometimes that’s the case.
Not all rabbit hole adventures come to fruition, but they’re always there in the back of our little squirrel reporter brains, waiting for a rainy day.
Or an arctic flash freeze like the one that just hit us.
A few weeks back I delved into a rabbit hole and came back up with a domestic terrorist and a guy who hacked Sarah Palin’s email account.
One of my pastimes is checking local jail rosters — invigorating, I know.
I’ve gotten ahold of some interesting people and cases by using that method but I’ve always been intrigued by the local federal prison, learning about the folks that have already been convicted of offenses against the government.
Here’s the catch — there’s not a roster for the federal prison. There’s no easy way of clicking a name or picture and having the luxury of viewing all the charges a person is facing the way you can when searching jail dockets.
So my rabbit hole began as most do, with the amazing Google.com.
“FCI Ashland” I typed.
The Federal Correctional Institution is located in Summit. It’s a low-security prison with an adjacent minimum security satellite camp. The prison has a generic Bureau of Prisons webpage with a search bar to enter an inmate’s prison number to send them money or pay to have a conversation and send mail.
Neither option was exactly appealing to me.
I committed a cardinal sin of looking at the prison’s Wikipedia page, known to be an unstable source to say the least. I had a college professor once that made us sign a document at the beginning of the semester promising to never utilize the page for information.
I hope I’m not breaching that contract.
Nonetheless, the Wikipedia page had a subheading that launched me further down the pit — “notable inmates.”
After a few clicks I stumbled upon Kevin James, an Islamic extremist who orchestrated and planned terroristic plots from inside a California prison.
James, aka Shakyh Shahaab Murshid, was indicted back in 2005 on charges of conspiracy to levy war against the United States government through terrorism, conspiracy to kill members of the United States government uniformed services, conspiracy to kill foreign officials, robbery, firearms charges and aiding and abetting — housed right here in Boyd County, Kentucky.
According to court records, in 1997 James founded Jam’iyyat Ul-Islam Is-Saheeh (JIS), a radical Islamic organization concocted while he was incarcerated in a California state prison.
James preached to his recruits that they were to target any enemies of Islam including the U.S. government and Jewish supporters of Israel.
James’s allegations listed in his indictment said he recruited a fellow inmate who was later released and planned to act on James’s instruction he had received while imprisoned with him.
James was accused of developing terrorist “cells” or groups of people that would carry out his violent teachings.
The FBI later reported that James’s teachings escalated to surveillance and research performed on military bases and recruitment centers in Los Angeles, the national airline of Israel and synagogues, specifically to be targeted on Jewish holidays to maximize the number of casualties.
In 2007, James struck a deal and pleaded guilty to conspiracy to levy war against the United States through terrorism.
According to the Los Angeles Division of the FBI, James was sentenced to 16 years in federal prison and according to the BOP, he was released in January 2022.
During my Googling extravaganza, I ran across David C. Kernell, a 20-year-old college student and son of a state representative, who used Yahoo email’s “forgot password” feature to access then-Vice Presidential candidate Sarah Palin’s email account.
In 2008, Kernell was indicted by the U.S. District Court in the Eastern District of Tennessee on four charges including fraud and obstructing an investigation.
Federal indictment documents alleged that after gaining access to the email and changing the password to “popcorn”, Kernell reposted content anonymously online under the name “rubico10,” including photos, birthdays and Palin’s online address book.
After being ratted out by someone who ran across the very illegal online thread, Kernell attempted to wipe his computer and dispose of any digital evidence he left behind.
But the FBI being the FBI had enough for a conviction.
Kernell was found guilty in November 2010 on unlawfully obtaining information from a protected computer as a result of unauthorized access to a computer and destruction, alteration or falsification of records in a federal investigation.
He was sentenced to one year and a day in federal prison — some of that time again, right here in Boyd County.
Kernell went on seemingly rehabilitated and developed facial recognition software to help abused children (but that’s according to Wikipedia, so take that with a grain of salt) and was released in 2011.
Kernell passed away in 2018 due to complications of multiple sclerosis.
And that, my friends, is just a glimpse into where my rabbit holes take me.
Sometimes you come to a dead end and sometimes you stumble across some fascinating once-local inmates.