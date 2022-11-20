EDITOR'S NOTE: The Daily Independent has plans to publish a series of stories dealing with the topic of homelessness in the coming weeks.
In order to properly address homelessness, one must first understand poverty. As homelessness is not the disease itself, it’s merely a symptom of a greater plague that is poverty.
When one thinks of homelessness, specifically in this region, blaming fingers frequently point toward mental health crises, the prevalence of substance abuse and the less-than-desirable socioeconomic circumstances the majority are dealt at birth around here.
It’s important to note that while those are critical issues within the issue of homelessness, they are just arms on the beast that is poverty, resulting in the staggering numbers of people in our area who are experiencing homelessness.
Addressing poverty in Appalachia is tricky — as it’s complex, generational, often times systematic and goes as far back as the tale of time.
The soil and foundation of our mountains and foothills once held a drastic opposition to the people who now walk upon it.
Rich in resources such as gold, copper, lumber and coal, our landscape would generate billions — but the majority only benefited outsiders who bought up property and mined goods right out from under the ones who lived and planned to raise families here, simultaneously exploiting them to do the dangerous labor under the guise that their hard work in the industries would bring them the same wealth.
Between the extractive companies and absentee land ownership, economic shortcomings in the region were arguably inevitable.
According to research conducted by Casey Frommeyer at Eastern Kentucky University, today 99% of locals in Kentucky only own 47% of the land.
As the controversial demand for coal and other natural resources are decreasing, what dependance and stability Kentuckians could get from these industries, is shifting Kentucky's economy — and not for the better.
The historical waves of people who left in masses to seek work up North, the absentee land ownership, environmental damage and an inflating unemployment rate has undoubtedly created a mess of systemic issues for average everyday Kentuckians to combat.
The same study from EKU concluded that as of 2016, 21 of 120 counties in Kentucky topped the list for the poorest in the nation. "The Appalachian Regional Commission classifies most of Eastern Kentucky as distressed, their lowest economic rating," the report reads.
With the economic battle background of the state in perspective, here comes the perfect time to discuss the opioid epidemic.
According to a map of drug overdose rates, eastern Kentucky again ranks at the top of the most counties for highest opioid abuse hospitalization rates.
Prescription medication and overprescribing pain clinics are often blamed for the glooming cloud of addiction that hangs over the entire country, but specifically in eastern Kentucky and central Appalachia.
Add heroin, fentanyl and other "street" pharmaceuticals to the mix, it's a perfect storm of economic defect, substance abuse and resulting mental health complications.
Homelessness isn't just about the woman you see collecting change from motorists on 13th and Winchester, nor is it about the men who sleep on the benches in the park or the ones discovered dead somewhere near downtown. it's what we don't see.
The stereotypical and easiest description of a "homeless person" would be one without a home, who sleep in the streets and occasionally the shelter.
But what about the ones who couch-surf, or sleep in cars or in encampments on the outskirts of town — is it only a cause of concern when we can see them?
Transient people, or those without consistent housing, are seldom accounted for in reports that allow the state to receive funding. Therefore local agencies aren't adequately equipped to address the magnitude of people that are truly living without homes, the EKU study concluded.
Lack of work (one rarely can apply for a job without an address or proper identifying documentation — things people experiencing homelessness often times just don't have), transportation, substance abuse and mental health issues — the list goes on — contribute to the homelessness crisis but they all circle back to poverty.
"From the moment of conception, you are already at a disadvantage compared to someone who's not living in poverty," the above mentioned report states.
Until the issue of poverty is addressed on a greater level, our children will continue to grow up at a greater chance of experiencing life without a home compared to those in states or regions with stable economies.
"The absentee land ownership, opioid epidemic, decreasing jobs and population have created the perfect conditions for poverty and homelessness to thrive," Frommeyer wrote.
While many are aware of the existence of impoverished people in Appalachia and the reasons behind it — how could the prevalence of people experiencing homelessness in Ashland come as a such a shock?
