ASHLAND
Last week, a historic hate group dropped off recruitment fliers to a neighborhood in Ashland during the dead of night.
We've gone back and forth as a news staff, debating on if we should delve into the world of white supremacy and domestic terrorism to provide information into the history of their "prevalence" in this region.
We all know the group, but quite frankly, their name doesn't deserve any further ink in the paper in the year 2023.
Sure, the initial story gave them attention enough, but I fear further material could be counterproductive.
Back in January, I elected not to name the shooter in a piece written on the anniversary of the shooting at East Carter High School for similar reasoning.
Individuals that invoke terror and polarize our people have dictated the headlines and the way in which people live their lives for far too long.
I'm sure people throughout our community had a moment of alarm, and rightfully so.
For generations a white hood has hidden those who terrorized, maimed and killed in the name of "purity" and "supremacy" but what I saw in the fallout of that wimpy delivery of fliers, was love, acceptance and perseverance from all corners of our community.
I'd much rather exert resources on their survivors and direct attention toward the people that persisted despite unwarranted hate and outdated extremity.
The less mind we pay them, the less likely their ideology is to taint premature minds.
But again, it's conflicting because I know the only way to right a wrong is often times through open discussions and education.
Is it possible to outweigh the descendants of hate with insight, and how do you begin to reason with such extreme thought?
We could turn to the children and ensure all aspects of history are accurately taught — but even that's met with debate in this day and age.
Do we attempt to identify the culprits considering there are security cameras on nearly every block?
In speaking with Police Chief David Smith after the delivery, as fliers also popped up in Flatwoods, I learned the only criminal matter to pursue would be littering, and I doubt that's high on the chopping block for our local law enforcement.
Trust me, I'm familiar with the importance of freedom of speech, even if I don't always like what I hear, but shouldn't there be some sort of punishment for attempting to invoke such deep-rooted fear?
Smith said the only other option would be to pursue disorderly conduct charges if the group were to assemble and cause a disturbance.
We have to wait on social and political disruptions or, God forbid, a violent attack and assembly for any sort of protective action?
Any group of cowardly people who have to use the fall of night to hide their disgusting morality to "recruit," can't hold the power they think they do — so like a screaming toddler, do we ignore it and hope it subsides?
Or do we take a proactive approach and dive into the thought processes of these racist stains of our society to hopefully prevent the spread and stop the bleed in our future generations?
I firmly believe censorship is deception and a redaction of history is not truth, but I also believe information can be twisted, and extremists are born every day.
