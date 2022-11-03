I’m not unlike most when I say I love to travel.
Who doesn’t love a nice beach getaway or a trip to a place you’ve never seen?
Deep down I think everyone craves new scenery and the opportunity to walk in the footsteps of those with lifestyles entirely opposite of our own.
I also love history.
Being a self-proclaimed inquisitive soul, I have lots of questions and the answers I seek often come from how things happened prior to me.
One of my earliest memories is visiting St. Augustine, Florida, with my family. It’s a town that was once a Spanish settlement and pre-dates Jamestown and the pilgrims’ arrival to Plymouth Rock.
I can recall the feeling of walking atop cobblestone streets and touching the walls of the 300-year-old fort. It was as if I could feel the past echo through my feet; from then on I was hooked.
Since becoming an “adult,” I’ve made it a mission to cross off a bucket list that consists of locations rich in historic charm and fascinating lore.
Combining my two favorite things, history and travel, I found myself in Salem, Massachusetts, on Halloween weekend, because when else would one want to travel to the land of wrongfully accused witches?
Sometimes my love of travel overshadows the realistic aspect of what type of person it takes to survive in certain environments, no matter how hard I pretend to fit in where I obviously do not.
I come from a population of less than 2,000 with three stop lights in the whole “town.”
No passenger train has come through my hometown since the early ‘70s.
So here I am, a clueless little Appalachian girl trying to prove my grit in the ever so kind Massachusetts.
My travel companions and I had spent the evening in Salem with thousands upon thousands of other tourists and we each walked about 19,000 steps according to my iPhone data. I was tired, cold and the grumpiest I think I’ve been in my entire life.
We made the executive decision to go to the station to await our train/subway situation an hour and a half early, as we were not missing this train on my watch. I needed a space heater and my blister inducing shoes off my feet or I was close to combustion.
We watched as multiple large groups of people boarded their trains as the conductors, with the most intimidating Bostonian accents I’d only ever heard in mobster movies, yelled directions and waved the masses on and off their train cars.
One train had wrapped up it’s boarding and a last departing call had been announced, when a young boy, maybe around 16, began running down the platform desperate to find a door that hadn’t been shut yet.
Just as he began to make entry, the train began to roll and the door was slammed in his face by a conductor who clearly had no compassion for the poor dude trying to get home.
The crowd watched this all take place and were regularly involved in cheering on people as they ran to board the train, and collectively groaned when the doors slammed leaving them out in the cold, literally.
I somehow was designated to lead my group onto our upcoming train through a wave of other tourists and locals, all equally desperate to catch the last “T” out of Salem and to our respective locations.
I have no idea why I was the chosen line leader as it only took me until day three of the trip to understand “inbound” and “outbound” and how to avoid ending up in Boston when I was trying to go four stops in the other direction.
I watch a lot of television and cover a lot of crime stories, so I chose to stand with my back to a large sign to prevent the shifting mob of people behind me from pushing me onto the tracks as the train approached.
I’m not sure if it was adrenaline or a panic attack that surged through my body as the lights began flashing and the train horn announced it’s arrival.
People around us seemed comfortable with storming the train and intertwining with those attempting to get off, but I hesitated.
Big mistake.
At one point we were the first row of people that would’ve had access to the train, but my hesitation allowed a mass of people to push us too far back.
I made the decision to leave the line to one entrance and go to one towards the back of the train that didn’t have as many people in front of us.
Another mistake.
At this point I was running, and I was embarrassed because how humiliating is it to run in public? I’d rather die.
By the time my group and I made it to the other door, the stern Boston man yelled something so thick I needed a translator by my side to understand he was telling us to go to the other door, the one we were in line for initially.
My feet hurt, I was hungry, I shivered off at least 80 calories while waiting for this dang train and I was so anxious I felt like I could snap a human in half.
The combination between these things evidently created quite the recipe for an angry Appalachian woman. If I’d had an iron skillet, somebody would’ve gotten hurt and it would’ve been the man screaming at us to go to the other door in his silly little accent.
Now I’m sprinting, trying to make it back towards the front of the train with each conductor along the way yelling louder that the train was leaving, I needed to hurry up and find the other door.
Well, to be quite frank, I’d had it.
“Which door!?” I screamed with such viciousness I didn’t even recognize my own voice.
The employees looked stunned. Obviously they’d never had a 5-foot lady from Carter County yell back at them.
I did it out of fear, but it came across as power and I was able to board the train with my party in tow well after the platform had cleared of all other people.
My goal for the trip was to harness my ancestors and walk in the same places they had once walked.
I thought I’d learn what the Northeast was all about. I thought I’d see the sights my early family members saw when they emigrated to this country from Germany in the early 1900s.
Instead, I channeled one of my grandmothers from deep down in Pike County when the kids wouldn’t listen and she was fit to be tied.
So, I completed my goal after all in an unexpected way.
Furthermore, my ancestors never had to deal with public transportation anyway.
I’d much prefer a horse and buggy than to deal with a train “cah.”