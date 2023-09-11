At some point today, that famous question will be asked countless times. Maybe in the workplace or maybe the dialogue will happen over coffee. Maybe you’ll be asked while on the phone with that friend you chat with routinely. Strangers will even share their story among other strangers.
A question pitched between people who share a bond that can only occur when a collective trauma stems from the same day and the same hours.
“Where were you ...”
Wall-to-wall documentaries will air for the majority of the day on the History Channel and the nightly news will pay tribute this evening.
Americans everywhere will recall their drive to work 22 years ago. Younger ones will know which teacher’s class they sat in, probably even the desk. They’ll recall which co-worker or teacher told them to flip on the TV or turn on the radio — to no specific channel or station, as all airwaves provided the same broadcast.
They’ll know the exact spot they stood when they watched the second plane hit, when the towers collapsed and when they realized this was no accident.
Every American can tell you where they were on Sept. 11, 2001.
I was only 4 when America was attacked. I was in a half-day preschool program when we were dismissed early.
I was a smart kid for 4 — an empathetic one for as small as I was, I knew something terrible had happened but I couldn’t quite figure out why all the adults were so upset.
My mom collected me off the bus that mid-morning and herded me with all the other daycare children into a middle room at the center where she worked.
Looking back, it mimicked a modern-day lockdown procedure. We were kept away from the entrance and windows, and we couldn’t watch TV.
I still remember her cradling me later that day, carefully explaining to her 4-year-old what war meant.
My dad told me as I got older that I kept asking if we were safe. I’m sure he reassured me the best he could back then.
But knowing what I know now, he couldn’t have possibly meant it if he said “yes” without a doubt.
Every year growing up we would watch the footage from that day in school. We would write essays as the image of people jumping from burning buildings seared into our minds.
We heard about the heroes: first responders, passengers and flight attendants who gave their lives to save another, no matter their background — and we discussed the definitions of terrorism and religious extremists.
I’ve heard George W. Bush’s speech into the megaphone, telling the world that they’d hear from all of us soon — including the people that knocked down those buildings.
I understand the trauma of the day all too well.
But a topic that I can never grasp is what everyone claims took place in the days and months following 9/11: unity.
I’m part of a generation that only have first-hand experience with division in the American climate. It’s all we know.
“Never forget” was engrained into our young souls and I’m confident when I say my generation understands the importance of annually remembering those lost during the attacks and in the turbulence that followed in the Middle East.
We can relate to grief and honor. We’ve felt it. It’s tangible.
But a patriotic and united front is not something my generation can give account of.
We can relate to the horror because we were shown it, but we can’t relate to the stories of harmony because nobody ever showed that to us.
I’ve always heard strangers embraced, American flags flew off the shelves and young men and women enlisted to fight the good fight.
It’s always been said that our American world changed on that day.
But I can’t remember a time before 9/11 or immediately after. I can’t remember the naivety; I can’t remember the comfort that must have come with thinking we lived in an untouchable land or in a nation where we all had each others’ backs.
A country that once turned towards one another for comfort and justice has turned against each other.
My generation was taught the terrorist didn’t win back then because we stood together.
It may have taken 22 years, but with a younger perspective, those hijackers and others like them have come close to winning.
I know that’s a controversial statement, so bear with me.
Those men that orchestrated the attacks and flew planes into the World Trade Center, the Pentagon and were aiming for no doubt another symbolic structure, wouldn’t exactly be upset to see our country in the state it’s in now.
Our differing beliefs and political morals have us polarized and falling into the hands of our enemies.
I can’t tell you what happened along the way, because I can’t remember what it was like before.
Sure, my generation discussed it in history class but it’s not the same as living it.
A generation of people who want to propel this country forward have a drastic disconnect from everyone else who experienced the world both before and after 9/11.
How can we move forward as one solid unit if, God forbid, this were to happen again ... if the only example our younger generations have seen is to mistrust, question, ridicule and hate our government and neighbors unlike us?
I wish I could understood the magnitude of the unity following 9/11 so I could have hope it will one day return — without having a tragedy first. I wish I could remember. But I can’t -—and I’m not the only one.
When you rehash the horror of where we were on that Tuesday to ensure remembrance in our younger generations — don’t forget to mention the national-scale unity that followed. It’s the only recent account of it we have.