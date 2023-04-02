Nearly a year ago, a gunman opened fire in Uvalde, Texas, and slaughtered 19 second- and third-graders, two adults and injured many more at Robb Elementary School.
Just days before, 1,300 miles away, I stood before a classroom on Career Day as a local store marketer for a major corporate restaurant.
The children seated before me had worn outfits inspired by their dream career. I remember a couple of little boys brought baseball gloves and donned their favorite MLB team's jersey.
A little girl wore a safari-inspired hat and the girl next to her wore her mother's scrub cap.
I told each rotating group that they'd probably change their minds as they grew and developed — that it was normal and they could find themselves in careers they didn't know how much they'd love ... just like I had.
Our restaurant has a mascot, so of course "Andy the Armadillo" was brought along to all school-related trips and he always stole the show.
The kids pointed and giggled when Andy picked up a book to read aloud.
They didn't understand how he could see out of the head attachment and pondered if the plastic eyeballs were actually real.
When the news of Uvalde flashed across my phone screen and dictated the headlines for a week or so and the resulting botched response inspired debate after debate, I flashed back to those kids I had just seen a couple of days prior.
I saw those boys in their Reds jerseys, and the little girl who couldn't wait to be a marine biologist.
Those kids in Texas had the same far-fetched dreams, too — I'm sure of it.
They would've laughed at Andy and pulled at his tail as he walked by.
I could hear their giggles and innocent questions replaced with screams of horror and their whimpers that would've come from their hiding spot in their classroom.
Their faces collaged behind candlelight as name after name came across the screen.
But eventually we moved on. The families and community forever scarred, but the majority of us couldn't tell you a single child that died in Texas as we're far too busy with debating gun control, SWAT tactics and mental health protocols.
A year later and in a new career path myself, I visited yet another elementary school on Career Day — this time days after three students and three adults were killed at a school in Nashville.
"I want to be a lawyer," a 9-year-old told me.
That's the same age as the little girl who pulled the fire alarm in Nashville to warn her peers of the imminent danger they were in.
I told her that was an excellent choice, and pointed out the judge who had set up at the entrance of the room.
I don't hope she passes the bar exam and I don't hope she gets into the law school of her dreams.
I hope she makes it past the fifth grade.
I hope she survives.
I hope she lives.
I hope her corner in the classroom is the quietest and safest place she can find.
I hope the automatically locking doors at the front entrances are enough.
I hope she remembers the lockdown procedures.
I hope she doesn't feel the need to play hero.
Teachers and administrators thanked me as I left, appreciating the coverage and partaking in the fun of the day.
"Thank you," was all I could muster. But when my eyes met theirs, it was more than a thank you.
Their shellshocked bravery and plastered smiles were all but a performance for their students in order to continue with their plans of a career day that had been in the works for months.
I know each of them have practiced how fast to lock a door and noted which part of their classroom is away from windows.
I wonder if they've thought whether they'd fight back or if they're willing to take the reign of bullets while standing in front of their kids with most of them having biological kids at home waiting for them to return.
The parent volunteers there had probably decided against light-up shoes and sparkly backpacks while back-to-school shopping.
I don't know if the solution to all this is banning assault weapons, or implementing stricter buying laws.
I don't know if holding open-casket funerals would show the American people what a bullet-riddled body of a second-grader looks like or if that would even stop the bickering.
I don't know if a good guy with a gun always stops a bad guy with a gun — because it didn't make a difference in Uvalde.
Maybe the solution does start with mental health discussions — the ones that are debated on the house floor now.
But what I do know is the United States is the home of the brave, but not in the same regard as what concludes the National Anthem.
It's the home of the brave because our educators still show up every day, despite the crippling fear and constant questioning of is today the day?
Home of the brave because we continue to go to the grocery store where 10 were gunned down at a supermarket in Buffalo last year.
Home of the brave because we still visit the movie theater where 12 were killed and 70 were injured at a premiere viewing in 2012.
Home of the brave because we visit outdoor concerts where more than 60 were killed in Las Vegas in 2017.
And I only wish this bravery wasn't required of elementary-aged children who just want to be an astronaut one day.
