This Grandparents Day, take some time to recognize hard-working grandparents who are actively involved in shaping the lives of their grandchildren. These can be strong bonds as many grandparents become positive role models and influences in their grandkids’ lives.
Grandparents may also be in positions where they need to speak about things like drugs, peer pressure, and the risks of fentanyl.
The opioid epidemic has shown no signs of slowing down, impacting countless communities in Kentucky. Resources like the Seniors’ Guide to Fentanyl and local drug education and prevention programs in the state are crucial in saving lives.
When teaching your grandchildren how to avoid the pitfalls of drugs, keep things age-appropriate and use language that is easy for a child or teen to understand. There are different ways to discuss the topic depending on their age.
When speaking to teens or young adults, ask open-ended questions like: What do you know about fentanyl? Or What are your thoughts on drug use? Are you concerned about someone offering you drugs?
This can help start a conversation and fill the void with factual information about fentanyl and its risks.
Share personal experiences and examples of peer pressure and how it was managed. While the approaches to peer pressure are much different today because of social media, the practical methods of handling or avoiding it can still be applied.
Teens can often experience significant peer pressure online through their social media platforms. Social media also glorifies drug and alcohol use.
Please encourage them to speak to their parents or caregivers and help them create a trusting environment with the people they live with. Get them to ask questions and voice their opinions, as this becomes the best way to share ideas and gain knowledge.
When young people know about the dangers, they are in a better position to make informed and responsible decisions and avoid potentially dangerous situations.
In 2022, 2,135 Kentuckians lost their lives to overdose death. Fentanyl was involved in more than 70% of these overdose deaths. Yet, this was a 5% decline from the previous year.
Fentanyl has sadly become the leading cause of death for Americans aged 18 to 45. However, treatment beds have increased by 50% in Kentucky, with more corrections-based treatment beds.
Drug prevention and education work, and young people can benefit from this information. It’s never too late to help them understand the dangers of fentanyl and other opioids.