It’s been more than a decade since Congress brought competition to the way debit card transactions are processed, limiting Visa and Mastercard’s monopoly and giving a dozen independent processing networks like NYCE, Star and Shazam a chance. Those networks charge lower fees and offer better security than the two card giants — a win-win for merchants and the consumers who ultimately pay the fees and suffer from fraud if security isn’t sufficient.
Debit reforms that became law in 2010 have saved retailers billions of dollars a year, with an estimated 70% of the savings passed on to consumers, according to economist Robert Shapiro. Much of the savings has gone to hold down consumer price increases despite inflation in wholesale prices during the past decade, particularly during the pandemic.
Unfortunately, the increased competition has been limited mostly to in-store debit transactions. That’s because the largest card-issuing banks rely on Visa and Mastercard to set their prices and have blocked smaller competitors from handling transactions online or through mobile phone apps. That means most transactions made online or in apps still get processed by Visa and Mastercard.
Expanding debit card competition to online and mobile transactions is crucial now that the pandemic has moved so much shopping online. Payments consulting firm CMSPI says merchants and their customers have paid an extra $2 billion to $3 billion in the past year because of banks’ anticompetitive behavior.
That’s why the Federal Reserve proposed regulations this spring that would clarify that merchants’ legal right to routing choice applies the same online and in-app as it does in stores.
Not surprisingly, banks and card networks have pushed back, falsely blaming debit reforms for increases in consumer banking fees over the past decade and threatening more if routing competition is enforced online. The truth is that banks and card companies were rapidly increasing every fee they could think of long before debit reform. That’s why Congress passed the CARD Act in 2009 — a full year before debit reform — to rein in over-limit fees, double-cycle billing and other abuses. Banks also claim debit competition has led to a loss of rewards points, but that is just plain fiction — most debit cards never offered those in the first place.
Debit reform was passed because of the card industry’s long history of price fixing, in which the thousands of banks that issue Visa and Mastercard debit and credit cards follow “swipe” fees set centrally by the two card networks rather than competing over the amount they charge merchants to process card transactions.
Reform set a limit on debit card swipe fees for large banks that refuse to compete, but credit card fees have yet to be addressed and continue to soar. Debit and credit card fees totaled $110.3 billion last year, according to the Nilson Report, and drive up prices paid by the average household by hundreds of dollars a year.
Swipe fee reform applies only to the nation’s largest megabanks, those with $10 billion or more in assets. And even those banks are exempt if they set their own fees rather than following those set by Visa and Mastercard. To date, no major bank has chosen to compete, choosing instead to maintain a high fee structure that protects their enormous profits.
Community banks are not covered and are free to charge as much as they like — providing them with resources to try to compete with Wall Street megabanks that have taken over much of the banking industry and try to provide the local service to local merchants and consumers that is so badly needed.
The Fed has acknowledged that Congress intended to bring competition to all debit transactions, not just those made in stores. The biggest banks should not be allowed to block the letter of the law, not to mention the intent of our nation’s elected officials.
When it comes to competition, think about who really competes. Is it banks, who are reporting record profits in an industry that regularly surpassed 20% profit margins already? The ones that all have the same high fees, complex fine print only a lawyer could understand, and give little thought to customer service?
Or merchants who have profit margins of 2% or less, shave prices to the penny, offer weekly sales, coupons and loyalty rewards, and pride themselves on the principle that the customer is always right? The answer, of course, is obvious. The market desperately needs more debit card competition — and it’s time for banks and card networks to compete on credit cards as well.
LYNN RICE is President of Super Quik, which is based in Russell, and has 14 gas station/convenience store locations in the tri-state area.