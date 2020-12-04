Hay producers spend a lot of time, labor and money to produce good quality, and high quantities of, hay. But the next step can be where a lot of that time and money is wasted. That is in the storing of the hay.
We all have seen the big round bales of hay sitting in a nice line down a fence row under trees. Even the casual observer thinks those trees will provide protection from the elements for the hay, especially rain and snow.
As you drive by in the winter, you think how pretty those hay bales are, all capped in that bright new snow fall. And guess what else? The tree, even when fully leaved out, still lets water get to the bales. And then it keeps the sunshine from getting to them to dry them out.
The bales out in the open are actually at an advantage compared to those under the trees. And the ones in the hay shed or in a barn or covered with a tarp are the best of all.
Have you noticed that you very rarely see the small square bales left out in the elements? They are almost always put under a roof or some other cover to protect them from the rain. Why? They have a higher value, and many times are the better quality of hay.
Hay bales stored outside, open to the rain, snow and sunshine, degrade pretty quickly from both a quality and quantity standpoint. Between the time they are baled and feed in the winter to livestock, up to 6 inches of the outside circumference a large round bale can be lost to spoilage. That is about one-third of the total volume of the bale.
To help understand the amount of water we are talking about, here is an example: A rolled bale of hay that is 6-by-6 will receive about 22 gallons of water for every inch of rainfall. If we get 30 inches of rainfall between the time it is baled and fed, it will have received 660 gallons of water.
That means if that bale weighed 1,000 pounds when baled, up to 33 pounds will be useless for animals to eat and can actually be harmful, due to the mold, mildew, and just general spoilage. To look at it another way, third bale is wasted, and that's not including the loss of nutrients the remaining hay has suffered. Carbohydrates, which are highly digestible, will drop drastically. But, as a percentage, crude protein may actually increase, since it is not as susceptible to loss due to weathering. Baling the hay too damp can cause heating within the bale, which will damage protein and cause it to decrease.
With the loss of the carbs, the digestibility of the remaining material decreases significantly. This means that cattle, who typically get this type of weathered hay, will be getting a very low quality diet during the winter when they need carbs to help them stay warm the most.
There have literally been cases of cattle starving to death during a winter due to poor nutrition. Think of it like this: If we could eat all the watermelon we wanted but that was almost all we had to eat, would we thrive, especially in the winter? No, not even if we ate the rind.
The best way to preserve the quantity and quality of hay is to store it, either covered or under cover, after it is brought in from the field. Put a tarp over it at a minimum. Some will still be lost if the bale is sitting on the ground, because hay wicks moisture up into the bale very efficiently and can hold onto that moisture for a long time, leading to mold and mildew.
Storing bales inside a barn or under a hay shed where the water is diverted from running under the bales, is ideal. In these circumstances, less than 5% of the hay volume can be lost.
Feeding hay
Another way hay can be lost and wasted is the way it is fed. Many producers take it out to a field somewhere and let the cattle eat what they will. These are the places cattle will eat and spread the rest out to lay on instead of the cold, hard ground. Up to 50% of a bale can be lost this way.
It is much more efficient to feed the bales in an appropriately named bale feeder. This is usually a metal ring type thing the bale is set inside of for the cattle to stick their heads in to get to the hay. This ring keeps them from spreading the hay around as much and waste is cut down drastically.
Another thing feeding on the ground with no ring does is it lets the area retain moisture and cause a great muddy mess. Again there is a solution for this. Many are creating a heavy-use pad, on which the hay is fed inside a ring in the middle of.
A heavy-use pad is made when an area of soil is removed and a geotextile cloth is used to line the depression. Then a larger rock is placed on top of the cloth, which in turn is covered by a smaller grade of gravel, like DGA or crusher run, that does not hurt the animals feet and has a lot of rock dust in it. When repeatedly wetted, this dust turns into a very solid pad and eliminates the mud around the hay feeder.
Or another popular way to feed hay is by doing so on concrete under a roof. Again, this eliminated the mud situation and the cattle are dry while eating. These structures have been available for producers to apply for cost share to build for several years now.
So you can see that if we take care of how we store and feed hay, it is better for the animals it is fed to, and the environment, at the same time.
If you have any questions or would like more information on this topic, please contact me at the Boyd County extension office at (606) 739-5184. Or if you like, go to the Boyd County Extension webpage and click on the link titled Hay Storage and Feeding under the Ag section, then under Announcements and Information.
LYNDALL HARNED is Boyd County extension Agent for Agriculture and natural resources.