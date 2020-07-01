This has been a busy week for the Portsmouth American Legion Post 23 Honor Guard, burial detail. We performed the 21-gun salute five times in five days. So we also had a lot of waiting on the transport bus. During this time I often found myself with a fellow South Shore resident. He reads The Daily independent and comments on my letters to the editor, as well as other letters published by the DI. We recently found ourselves talking about William Shumate’s letter published on Wednesday, June 24, about cataract surgery. We have known each other only about one year.
Turns out my friend and I both had had this surgery. His was seven years ago when he was about 67 years old. Mine was two years ago when I was 78. We had the same eye doctor in Ashland who was from South Shore, Dr. Morton. He recommended the same eye surgeon, Dr. Gross, in Ashland. Prior to surgery my friend could not see leaves on a tree, only a green blur. He could not read signs on the interstate. Now he can see everything.
As an airline pilot, I had to wear tri-focal glasses — distance was OK, but middle lens was to read the flight instruments on the dash 3 feet away. The lower lens was set to read the airport approach plate, about 16 inches away. After my surgery I did not need glasses. I can read The Daily Independent glasses-free.
I’m writing this letter to offset Mr. Shumate’s letter that he had “things go wrong.” I’m sorry that his surgery did not go well, but others should consider things can go well with the right surgeon.
William B. Secrest
Argentum
Losing patriotism
in sporting events
Sports enthusiasts are having a difficult time trying to find a sporting event that doesn’t bombard them with disrespect for our American flag and National Anthem. I assume that most sports fans are patriotic and love our country. They would just like to relax and enjoy a game or race without having their country disrespected. And they don’t like to be accused of racism because they are not racist. They believe “All Lives Matter.”
An accusation of “racism” causes the owners to act totally ridiculous. A false accusation of a racist hate crime from the only Black driver for NASCAR, and the owners and players dropped everything and fell in line. Were they admitting that they are racist? They couldn’t wait for the FBI to investigate to see if the charge was true.
The “hate crime” was simply a garage door pull rope — a noose knot — and had been hanging there for months. Now that the FBI has determined there was no hate crime, Bubba Wallace and NASCAR want to move on. Of course, they do — what an embarrassment!
Recently, NASCAR has decided to follow the National Football League and allow their drivers to kneel in disrespect of the flag and National Anthem. Commissioner Roger Goodell and the officials of NASCAR evidently fear the violence that would take place if they don't go along with these anarchists. If I was a NASCAR fan, I would leave them to Bubba Wallace and Black Lives Matter.
Glenda Wellman-Conn
Ashland