This letter is in response to a letter written by Kathleen Chamis about California Gov. Gavin Newsom. Kathleen wants us to know what a good Christian she is by quoting scripture and facetiously claiming she will pray for Gov. Newsom.
I am calling on her to soften her heart. My impression is Gavin Newsom is that he is trying his best to protect his people from both COVID-19 and wildfires.
Kathleen says Newsom should be on his knees praying for his state. How does she know that he isn’t doing so?
Regarding Kathleen’s dismay at not being allowed to attend indoor worship services, I have noticed that many churches now offer indoor services. Does Kathleen know that when we sing in church our exhalations include aerosols that can travel up to 23 feet?
I am 77 years old and have underlying conditions that could kill me if I get COVID-19. I am happy listening to radio services at the present and will be very choosy about when to return to indoor worship.
I would ask Kathleen to save her criticism for anti-maskers who don’t care whether they might spread COVID-19. I see many of them at the Grayson Shell station every day when I stop in to pick up a paper. These anti-maskers include medical personnel in scrubs. I wonder who they are carrying the virus to.
Of course, our chief anti-masker is Donald Trump.
Does Kathleen have any criticism of him? Should Trump be on his knees too? Of course he should.
Gerry Burchett
Grayson