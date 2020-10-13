RUSSELL
Pour House will host an Ashland Animal Rescue Fund fundraiser from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
An AARF representative will be on the patio to take donations of supplies or cash. The rescue is particular need of fleece blankets. Pour House will donate 10% of its sales on Saturday to AARF; customers who donate to AARF Saturday will receive 10% off their Pour House purchase.
Pour House will accept donations through Saturday.
Charleston Ballet
cancels show
CHARLESTON
The Charleston Ballet will not perform its mixed-bill October performance "Bit(e)s and Pieces," previously scheduled for this weekend.
The ballet continues to plan for a December performance of the "Nutcracker;" details will be announced.
Virtual reading
planned for Monday
HUNTINGTON
Writers Can Read will present its third virtual reading event at 7 pm. Monday, featuring Hannah Boggs and Tim Waggoner reading selections from their work, followed by an open mic session for anyone who wishes to participate.
The virtual free event will be hosted on Zoom and the event ID and password information will be made available at https://www.facebook.com/WritersCanRead immediately prior to the event.
Hannah Boggs of South Point wrote the manuscript for the novel "Violent Delights" when she was 16, and completed the manuscript for the second book in the series, "Fire and Powder" before graduating high school. She has always held a passion for reading and writing and can often be found anywhere with a book in her hand.
Critically acclaimed author Tim Waggoner has published more than 50 novels and seven collections of short stories. He writes dark fantasy and horror, as well as media tie-ins. He’s won the Bram Stoker Award, the HWA’s Mentor of the Year Award, and he’s been a finalist for the Shirley Jackson Award, the Scribe Award, and the Splatterpunk Award.
Race Days lunch Friday
RACELAND
The Race Days lunch for Friday will be chicken strips, macaroni and cheese, baked beans, cookie and a drink for $6. It will be available for pick-up or delivery from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Raceland Community Center. For delivery, call (606) 585-8087.
All proceeds go toward the cost of entertainment at Race Days.