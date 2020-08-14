Ashland, KY (41101)

Today

Thunderstorms with locally heavy downpours. High 88F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.