Rice fans, listen up: The Minnesota Cultivated Wild Rice Council will have its 11th annual “Get Wild with Wild Rice” recipe contest, offering cash prizes, one automatic nomination to the World Food Championships, and for all finalists, publication of their recipes in the annual recipe brochure.
Submissions will be accepted through June 7. The dish must contain wild rice and one or more of the sponsor foods, which are chicken, pork, beef and canola oil.
For more information and complete rules, visit mnwildrice.org.
To stimulate your creativity, here are some ideas from the wild rice council.
SOUTHEAST ASIAN WILD RICE PORK BOWL
By Donna Scarano, East Hanover, N.J.
1 cup chopped onion
4 cloves garlic, minced
3 tsp ground ginger
1 tsp cayenne pepper
5 tbsp canola oil, divided
1 cup lite coconut milk
½ cup cream cheese
½ cup each: soy sauce and water
3 tbsp maple syrup
½ tsp ground coriander
2 lbs pork tenderloin, cubed, salt and peppered
pkg (9 oz) frozen baby peas, thawed
1 tbsp Sriracha sauce
4 cups cooked wild rice
juice of 1 lime
1 cup salted peanuts, crushed
In large skillet, sauté first 4 ingredients in 2 tbsp oil until softened; reduce heat. Add coconut milk, cream cheese, soy sauce, water, syrup, and coriander; stir to combine; set aside.
In same skillet, cook pork in 3 tbsp oil until brown; add cream cheese mixture. Stir in peas and Sriracha. Reduce heat; cook until pork is done.
Stir in wild rice and lime juice; top with peanuts.
8 servings.
WILD CHICKEN FIESTA
By Cyndi Winsor, Duluth, Ga.
1 small red onion, chopped
1 red bell pepper, seeded and diced
2 zucchinis, chopped
2 tbsp butter with canola oil
2 cups diced rotisserie chicken
1 can (15 oz) black beans, rinsed and drained
3 cups cooked wild rice
½ pint cherry tomatoes, halved
2/3 cup shredded Monterey jack cheese, divided
¾ cup plain Greek yogurt
2 oz cream cheese, melted
1 tbsp chili seasoning
2 tsp each: salt, garlic powder, and ground cumin
1 tsp ground black pepper
½ tsp cayenne pepper
canola cooking spray
1 avocado, sliced, garnish
¼ cup chopped cilantro, garnish
Preheat oven to 350 ̊F. In large skillet, sauté onion, bell pepper, and zucchini in butter until tender; set aside. In large bowl, combine chicken, beans, wild rice, tomatoes, 1/3 cup cheese, and veggies.
In small bowl, mix yogurt, cream cheese, and seasonings. Add to chicken mixture; combine. Prepare 9x13" pan with cooking spray. Transfer mixture to pan; spread evenly. Top with remaining cheese; bake 20 minutes. Garnish.
8 servings.
WILDY POPULAR CRUNCHY ASIAN SLAW
By Mary Shivers, Ada, Okla.
½ cup sliced almonds
2 tbsp sesame seeds
4 tsp canola oil, divided
1 pkg (3 oz) Oriental flavor ramen noodles, coarsely chopped (reserve seasoning packet for dressing)
2 cups cooked wild rice, chilled
2½ cups shredded green cabbage
½ cup shredded purple cabbage
1/3 cup julienned carrots
1 cup dried cranberries
1 medium red bell pepper, seeded and thinly sliced
2 green onions, sliced
Dressing (whisk together; chill):reserved ramen noodle seasoning packet
1/3 cup canola oil
3 tbsp apple cider vinegar
2 tbsp sugar
¼ tsp each: salt and ground black pepper
In large skillet, toss almonds and sesame seeds in 2 tsp oil. Lightly brown; cool on paper towels. In same skillet, toss ramen in 2 tsp oil. Lightly brown; cool on paper towels. In large bowl, combine remaining ingredients; cover and refrigerate. Just before serving, add almond mixture, ramen, and dressing; toss to coat. 8 servings
CLASSIC CREAMY WILD RICE SOUP
½ cup finely chopped onion
6 tbsp butter with canola oil
½ cup flour
4 cups chicken broth
2 cups cooked wild rice
½ cup shredded carrots
2 cups cooked, cubed chicken breast tenders
3 tbsp slivered almonds
½ tsp salt
1 cup half & half
2 tbsp dry sherry
In large saucepan, sauté onion in butter. Add flour, stirring until bubbly; gradually stir in broth. Stir in wild rice, carrots, chicken, almonds, and salt; simmer 5 minutes.
Stir in half & half and sherry; heat through. 6 servings.
CHICKEN AND WILD RICE POT PIE
By Debbie Reid, Clearwater, Fla.
1 lb boneless skinless chicken breast fillets, cubed
¾ cup each, chopped: carrots and onion
3 cloves garlic, minced
½ tsp each: salt and ground black pepper, divided
3 tbsp canola oil
2 cups low sodium chicken stock
2 tbsp all-purpose flour
2/3 cup heavy cream
½ cup shredded Parmesan cheese
3 cups cooked wild rice
1 cup frozen peas
2/3 cup packaged crispy onions
In large skillet, stir-fry first 4 ingredients, ¾ tsp salt, and ¾ tsp pepper in oil until chicken is done. Remove from skillet; set aside. In same skillet, whisk stock and flour; bring to boil. Whisk in cream, then cheese. Add remaining salt and pepper, chicken mixture, wild rice, and peas; heat through. Top with crispy onions. 4 servings.
MEXICAN PORK AND CHERRY SKILLET MOLE
By Roxanne Chan, Albany, Calif.
1 lb boneless pork loin chops, cut into strips
¼ tsp each: ground cumin, chili powder, and salt
2 tbsp canola oil
2 cups cooked wild rice
1 box (9 oz) frozen broccoli cuts
1 cup pitted fresh sweet cherries
½ cup salsa verde
1 tbsp lime juice
1 tsp honey
2 tbsp each: snipped cilantro and finely chopped green onion
1 oz semi-sweet chocolate, grated, garnish
2 tbsp pumpkin seeds, garnish
½ cup shredded Mexican four cheese, garnish
In large skillet, stir-fry pork and seasonings in oil. Add next 8 ingredients; heat through. In small bowl, mix garnish; top. 4 servings